Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Further Spark Dating Rumors With Another Low-Key Date

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Celebrity

The former cast member of 'Saturday Night Live' is pictured taking his 'bodies, bodies, bodies' co-star to another low-key date, further sparking rumors that they are romancing each other.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continue to enjoy each other's company despite denying romance rumors. The former cast member of "Saturday Night Live" was pictured taking his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star to another low-key date over the weekend.

In some pictures that circulated online, the comedian and the actress were seen getting into a luxury black SUV which was parked on an off-the-radar side street on Friday, January 13. For the outing, Pete kept it casual in a puffy coat and jeans.

Meanwhile, Chase opted for animal-printed pants and black boots. She paired the look with a black jacket and a black-and-white scarf featuring fringe at its edges. The 26-year-old star, who previously dated Charles Melton, also had a dark bag with her.

The new sighting arrived after the pair were allegedly getting cozy while waiting for takeout on Monday afternoon, January 9 at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn. They were snapped laughing at something they were watching on Pete's phone.

They looked intimate with Chase wrapping her arm around the comedian's shoulders and pressing her cheek against his. Additionally, eyewitness at the restaurant alleged that the pair even exchanged a couple of sweet kisses.

Despite their numerous rendezvous, representative for Pete previously denied that the two are seeing each other. In a statement to TMZ, the rep claimed that "Chase and Pete are great friends." The rep also noted that the pair hung out all the time and they are not an item.

Prior to being linked with Chase, Pete was rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. Their whirlwind romance, however, ended recently as the "Gone Girl" actress was seen enjoying dates with multiple men, including comedian Eric Andre and artist Jack Greer.

The "Blurred Lines" beauty, who was last month seen kissing Jack and has also been linked with DJ Orazio Rispo, had a night out with the 39-year-old funnyman in her home city of New York on Saturday, January 7. The pair were photographed taking a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other. The two were also seen sharing a meal at a Japanese restaurant before going to a bar.

You can share this post!