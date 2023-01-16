Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Monica has undergone surgery to treat her sinus problem. The "Angel of Mine" songstress gave fans a look at her journey by sharing a video of herself during her hospitalization.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram on Sunday, January 15, showed the singer performing at several shows. Despite her busy schedule, the musician set aside time to see her doctor.

The video then cuts to footage of Monica's surgery day. After undergoing the procedure, the singer was put back in her room where she greeted a medical worker. When the woman left, Monica jokingly said, "Tryna goddamn kill me."

In the caption, the R&B star wrote, "Life will often times take you places you didn't plan to go. Just remember God wont take you to & not bring you through." She added, "thank you Dr. Phillip Rob , @sebisdaughtersllc My nurse & My Babies @thuglifemmb stayed by my side & @loeshimmy made me smile through the pain while @cyndiibee_ held my hand. Thank you to all the nurses at Northside! They were all incredible."

"Ignore my talking out of my head… it was the meds," the Grammy winner continued. #SinusSurgery #SIXproceduresAtOnce I avoided it for 17 yrs! So here we are …. 12-19."

The surgery came months after Monica addressed romance rumors surrounding her and Kodak Black. "Bill & Shimmy My Heart …," she wrote of the Florida emcee and Loe Shimmy. "They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!!"

Shutting down the dating reports once and for all, Monica stressed, "Not every relationship is about messing or dating!" She went on to elaborate, "I hang with their moms because I'm their age! LOL.. I'm gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don't play about me."

Monica and Kodak's dating rumors surfaced as they appear to get closer to each other. A source allegedly close to the 42-year-old told Media Take Out that the two were "having fun," though it appeared that their relationship was not exclusive nor they were serious about it.

