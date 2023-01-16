Stars Attending Critics' Choice Awards Asked to Take COVID Test as List of Dropouts From Virus Grows

Celebrity

Among those who are forced to skip the award ceremony due to positive COVID-19 test results are Colin Farrel, Brendan Gleeson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jamie Lee Curtis.

AceShowbiz - Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic and it appears Hollywood is still figuring out how to give each other golden statues without also creating a potential superspreader event. Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and others have backed out of the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards after testing positive for the highly contagious virus just days after attending the Golden Globes.

Deadline reported on Sunday, January 15 that "all attendees of tonight's Critics' Choice awards have to submit a Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event." The site added, "The unusual step is one of the first major awards in 2023 to require this added measure."

The decision came amid the growing list of dropouts from the virus. On Friday, January 13, Jamie revealed that she had COVID-19, three days after attending the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10. "F**k COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress wrote alongside a picture of three tests with positive results.

"I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs," Jamie added. The 64-year-old actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was supposed to attend Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 14.

The next day, Marc Malkin, Variety's senior culture and events editor, reported that both Colin, who is up for Best Actor for "The Banshees of Inisherin" after winning the trophy at the Globes, and Brendan Gleeson, tested positive for COVID. "Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID," Marc tweeted on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Michelle Pfeiffer, who was tapped to present Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, revealed she has COVID too. "I'm so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid," the "Grease 2" star wrote via Instagram. "Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award."

The awards will be broadcast starting at 7 P.M. ET on The CW. Chelsea Handler hosts the program.

