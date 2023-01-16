Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Elle Fanning and Lily James Light Up Red Carpet in Lace Dresses

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Also turning heads on the red carpet of the event, which takes place at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, are Michelle Williams, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Anya Taylor-Joy among others.

AceShowbiz - The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards is finally here and celebrities dressed to the nines for the Sunday, January 15 event. Among those turning heads on the red carpet were Elle Fanning and Lily James.

When stepping out to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Elle flaunted her beauty in an Alexander McQueen dress. "The Great" star's cream-colored gown featured an off-white corseted bodice and base with a partial hoop skirt construction and cut-out detailing.

To complete her style, the 24-year-old sported a pair of pointed-toe pumps crafted from shiny metallic gold leather. She also wore gold rings and crystal drop earrings tipped with gold sunflowers.

As for Lily, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, she stole people's attention in a nude and black strapless dress with a voluminous skirt. Her outfit had black stripes all over as well as a hue bow on the waist.

Michelle Williams, in the meantime, dazzled in a golden dress that she paired with a diamond necklace. Also shutting down the red carpet was Kate Hudson, who rocked a sheer glittering gown. Julia Roberts stepped out in a black and rose gold frock.

Quinta Brunson also opted to go for a sparkly dress from Robert Wun's spring 2023 collection. The mermaid-style fit was adorned in black tulle-like detail on her bodice, train, collar and sleeves. Chelsea Handler, who has been tapped as a host for the Sunday event, wowed in an orange dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and a cascading skirt.

Other stars showing up at the annual award-giving show with their best styles were Anya Taylor-Joy, Sebastian Stan, Murray Bartlett and Matt Smith. Anya made a fashion statement in a see-through ankle-length dress, while the three actors look dapper in their respective suits.

