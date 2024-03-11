 

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Angel of Mine' singer fiercely defends her new relationship with boyfriend Anthony Wilson after she's accused of moving on too fast from her past marriage.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Monica is currently on tour with Nicki Minaj and has been sharing pictures with her boyfriend, Anthony Wilson, on Instagram. She clapped back following criticism from fans about her moving on from her past marriage.

"Y'all don't believe in staying single and cleansing the last man out your [cat emoji]," one fan commented. She was quick to reply, "My last one couldn't even get no damn [cat emoji]. That was 2.5 yrs ago !!! this is why it's better to speak what you know or just MYMFBB."

  Editors' Pick

Additionally, Monica has addressed rumors about getting a BBL, clarifying that her health is too poor for such a procedure and praising her stylist for her figure. "Let me tell you something. My health is far too bad to be playing like that. For me a BBL would mean bought by Linda," she wrote, referring to her stylist.

In other news, Monica and C-Murder recently discussed their past relationship, with C-Murder calling out Monica for publicly bashing him while he is incarcerated. "I don't know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that's fighting for their life??" the incarcerated rapper wrote on IG. "I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green
Related Posts
Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

Monica Reacts to Plastic Surgery Speculation After Viral Video

Monica Reacts to Plastic Surgery Speculation After Viral Video

Monica Ignores Fans' Concerns After Appearing to Faint During Houston Concert

Monica Ignores Fans' Concerns After Appearing to Faint During Houston Concert

Monica 'Unashamed' of 'Mistakes' After Opening Up About Split From C-Murder

Monica 'Unashamed' of 'Mistakes' After Opening Up About Split From C-Murder

Latest News
Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident
  • Mar 12, 2024

Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage
  • Mar 12, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
  • Mar 12, 2024

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes