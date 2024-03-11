Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Angel of Mine' singer fiercely defends her new relationship with boyfriend Anthony Wilson after she's accused of moving on too fast from her past marriage.

AceShowbiz - Monica is currently on tour with Nicki Minaj and has been sharing pictures with her boyfriend, Anthony Wilson, on Instagram. She clapped back following criticism from fans about her moving on from her past marriage.

"Y'all don't believe in staying single and cleansing the last man out your [cat emoji]," one fan commented. She was quick to reply, "My last one couldn't even get no damn [cat emoji]. That was 2.5 yrs ago !!! this is why it's better to speak what you know or just MYMFBB."

Additionally, Monica has addressed rumors about getting a BBL, clarifying that her health is too poor for such a procedure and praising her stylist for her figure. "Let me tell you something. My health is far too bad to be playing like that. For me a BBL would mean bought by Linda," she wrote, referring to her stylist.

In other news, Monica and C-Murder recently discussed their past relationship, with C-Murder calling out Monica for publicly bashing him while he is incarcerated. "I don't know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that's fighting for their life??" the incarcerated rapper wrote on IG. "I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day."

