 

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family
Instagram
Celebrity

In the aftermath of Lisa Marie's death, her former husband Michael Lockwood is reportedly determined to fight for full custody of his 14-year-old twin daughters.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might land at the centre of a custody battle. According to sources connected to the Presley family who have been quoted by TMZ, Elvis Presley's only child's ex-husband Michael Lockwood said it will be a "cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children."

At the time of Lisa Marie's death aged 54 from a double heart attack on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Finley and Harper Vivienne had been living with her. Michael has 40 per cent custody of the twins while she held 60 per cent.

TMZ added "there are rumblings the star's ex Danny Keough and daughter Riley could also fight to get custody of the children." There's also Lisa Marie's actress mum Priscilla, 77, who rushed to be at her daughter's side after she was rushed to West Hills Hospital, California, after she had her first cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

It's thought if a custody battle reaches court, a judge will take into account the children's preferences for who they want to live with due to their age.

Lisa Marie's fourth husband Michael split from her in 2016 and were still locked in a divorce battle until her death this week as he was seeking $40,000 a month in child support. Before Michael, mum-of-four Lisa Marie was also married to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson - who died aged 50 in 2009 from a drugs overdose - as well as actor Nicolas Cage.

  Editors' Pick

In 2021, she asked a judge to "declare her officially single" from Michael after he refused to divorce her following a five-year separation. She was living with her ex-husband Danny, 58, at the time she collapsed on Thursday and he performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived at her house.

He is dad to her actress daughter Riley, 33, and Lisa Marie's son Benjamin, 27, who took his life in July 2020. Lisa Marie married Danny when she was a teenager at a drug rehabilitation centre and they divorced in 1994 days before she eloped with Michael Jackson.

She was also engaged to musician John Oszajca, 48, in 2000, but called it off after she met Nicolas Cage, 59, at a party, whom she married in August 2002 before filing for divorce just months later. She then married Michael Lockwood in 2006 and finally divorced 10 years later.

Lisa Marie died from a second cardiac arrest suffered while she was in hospital and passed away after the family signed a do not resuscitate order on Thursday.

Priscilla said on Thursday night in a statement about her daughter's passing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Hopes Other Royal 'Spares' Charlotte and Louis Could Benefit From His Memoir

Florence Pugh Rejects Hollywood Body Standards, Refuses to Diet for Roles
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Said 'Death Is Part of Life' in Final Instagram Message

Lisa Marie Presley Said 'Death Is Part of Life' in Final Instagram Message

Latest News
Florence Pugh Rejects Hollywood Body Standards, Refuses to Diet for Roles
  • Jan 15, 2023

Florence Pugh Rejects Hollywood Body Standards, Refuses to Diet for Roles

03 Greedo Released From Prison With Special Parole Conditions
  • Jan 15, 2023

03 Greedo Released From Prison With Special Parole Conditions

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family
  • Jan 15, 2023

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Liam Hemsworth's GF Gabriella Brooks Gives Him Birthday Shout-Out Months After Breakup Rumors
  • Jan 15, 2023

Liam Hemsworth's GF Gabriella Brooks Gives Him Birthday Shout-Out Months After Breakup Rumors

Prince Harry Hopes Other Royal 'Spares' Charlotte and Louis Could Benefit From His Memoir
  • Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry Hopes Other Royal 'Spares' Charlotte and Louis Could Benefit From His Memoir

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon
  • Jan 15, 2023

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon

Most Read
Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'
Celebrity

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray