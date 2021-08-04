 
 

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Instagram
Celebrity

The Aftermath Entertainment CEO is seen stepping out with the raven beauty in Los Angeles, less than a month after 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star hinted that she's moving in with the hip-hop mogul.

  Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Apryl Jones feeling lonely now? Amid months of dating speculation involving Dr. Dre, the reality TV star has hinted at being separated from her special someone in one of her latest social media posts.

The 34-year-old made use of her Twitter account to let her yearning feelings be known. "Missing my baby and babies," so the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star tweeted on Tuesday, August 3 without naming names, but added a heart emoji.

While it's unclear whom Apryl is missing right now, her tweet came just several days after her rumored boyfriend Dr. Dre was spotted with another woman. On Thursday evening, July 29, the hip-hop mogul was seen stepping out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

During the outing, the 56-year-old music producer sported an athletic black, white and red outfit as he was seen getting out of an upscale SUV with curtains in the windows. He paired the sweatshirt with matching drawstring bottom while completing his look with sneakers and a little gray beard.

He was accompanied by the mystery woman, who looked like in her thirties. The raven beauty, who is yet to be identified, looked stylish in a form-fitting light brown mini dress as she flashed her many tattoos. Also wearing heels, she smiled and held her hair back as she opened the door for the music icon.

Apryl and Dr. Dre sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date back in February. Following some digging, fans found a possible evidence suggesting that the two might have been seeing each other since 2020.

Amid the rumors, Apryl did confirm that she's currently in a relationship. "I am dating. And…I'm not looking for anything," Apryl told Madame Noire back in February, without mentioning the name of her boyfriend.

Later in July, Apryl fuelled the dating speculation as she posted a picture of her posing in the pool of a mansion, which many speculated to be Dr. Dre's pad. "Night swim on dat a** oh and cause he told me to post it ;)," so she cheekily captioned it.

