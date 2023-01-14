'Snowpiercer' Final Season Is Scrapped by TNT, Will Be Shopped to Other Networks

TNT TV

Following the cancellation, Tomorrow Studios, which produces the show, will now shop the post-apocalyptic drama series to other outlets along with potential prequel and sequel.

AceShowbiz - The final and fourth season of "Snowpiercer" will not air on TNT. The basic cable network has pulled off the hit sci-fi show's already-finished season 4, Deadline reports. The shocking move is apparently part of the tax write-offs for content at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of 'Snowpiercer'," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought 'Snowpiercer' 's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong."

The statement continued, "We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

Following the cancellation, Tomorrow Studios will now shop the post-apocalyptic drama series to other outlets along with potential prequel and sequel. It's also said that the studio, which produces the series, is planning to build a franchise of the show.

"We love 'Snowpiercer' and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare," CEO and partner Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements said in a statement. "We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

TNT announced back in June that season four of "Snowpiercer" will be its last. Based on Bong Joonho's 2013 movie of the same name, it stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina. Season 4 will also feature Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

"Snowpiercer" is one of a host of titles that WBD has pulled off various platforms following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Other axed projects include the finished "Batgirl" movie that was destined for HBO Max, season two of TBS' comedy "Chad" which landed at Roku, HBO Max's "Minx" which ended up at Starz, and hundreds of library episodes on HBO Max, including "Looney Tunes" and "Sesame Street".

