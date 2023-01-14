 

Jamie Lee Curtis Forced to Skip Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The 64-year-old actress will not be attending the 2023 Critics Choice Awards despite being nominated for for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis will not be attending the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15. The "Halloween Kills" star has revealed that she will miss the award show after she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, January 13, the 64-year-old actress turned to her Instagram page to share a photo of her positive test results. "F**k COVID!" she began in the caption. "Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms."

"I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs," Jamie continued. She went on telling her followers that she actually "was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew."

Near the end of the post, Jamie gushed over her co-stars as saying, "I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set." She then concluded her message, "Stay safe out there people."

A bunch of Jamie's friends and followers rushed to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery. Demi Lovato wrote, "Feel better mama," along with two black heart emojis. Rufus Wainwright offered a supportive message that read, "Omg Jamie!!! Seriously!!! Well I feel positive that you will win now!!!!"

Meanwhile, one fan remarked, "Now you're the INFLUENCER! Thank you for sharing and doing the responsible thing by staying home. I hope you feel better!" Someone else added, "You didn't feel good, took a test. Thank you for not spreading COVID just for a party. There still are smart people in Hollywood. You probably got it at the G.Globes. That means others had it there and didn't care and still went."

Jamie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once". When attending the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills earlier this week, she still looked healthy. She was nominated for a Golden Globe in the same category but she lost it to Angela Bassett.

