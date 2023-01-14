 

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

In the wake of her passing at the age of 54, Elvis Presley's only daughter is announced to be laid to rest at Elvis' former property in Memphis, Tennessee.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley is set to be buried alongside her father at Graceland. The singer died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, aged 54, after suffering a cardiac arrest, and a rep has now revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she'll be laid to rest at Elvis Presley's former home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Also being buried at Graceland are Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae. Additionally Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin - who committed suicide in 2020 - are buried at the iconic property.

Graceland was opened to the public as a house museum in 1982 and it now attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have revealed that they've been left heartbroken by the singer's death. The couple spent a lot of time with the Presley family while the Oscar-winning actor was shooting "Elvis" - in which he played Colonel Tom Parker, the iconic singer's manager - and they've paid a touching tribute to her.

Rita said on Instagram, "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the 'Elvis' movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

"She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven't heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved."

"Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It's too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom."

