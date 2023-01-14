 

Prince Harry Wants Royal Family to Take Accountability Instead of Calling Him 'Delusional'

The Duke of Sussex demands apology from royal family especially to Meghan Markle, adding that discrediting him and his wife won't repair their relationship.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry demands members of the royal family apologise to the Duchess of Sussex. While making a conscious decision to exclude certain things about Prince William and King Charles, their father, from his recently released memoir, the 38-year-old prince wants them to take "some accountability" for their strained relationship.

"On the scale of things I could include for family members, there were certain things that - look, anything I'm going to include about any of my family members, I'm going to get trashed for. I knew that walking into it," shared Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the duchess. "But it's impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it."

"And also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book. But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

Harry insists he's willing to forgive his brother and his dad in a bid to repair their relationship. But he also wants them to accept some degree of responsibility for what's happened. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he continued, "Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway."

"But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife."

