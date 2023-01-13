 

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

The former One Direction member and the indie rock band score four nods each, with the former being up for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year among others.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 2023 Brit Awards have revealed their nominee list. Leading the race at the upcoming award-giving event are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, who scored four nods each.

The former One Direction member is up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year as well as Pop/R&B Act. As for the indie rock band, they are eyeing also eyeing Mastercard Album of the Year in addition to Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.

"Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT Award is too hard to comprehend. We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this," the group gushed in a statement. While they're expecting to take home the trophies, the duo is also set to perform at the ceremony along with Sam Smith and their "Unholy" collaborator, Kim Petras.

Trailing behind with three nominations are Cat Burns, The 1975, Stormzy and Fred Again. Meanwhile, in the International Artist of the Year category, Taylor Swift is shortlisted alongside Beyonce Knowles, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo. Taylor also sees her name in International Song of the Year category, thanks to her hit single "Anti-Hero".

The 2023 Brit Awards is scheduled to take place on February 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London's O2 arena. Comedian Mo Gilligan will return as the host.:

Nominations of 2023 Brit Awards:

Artist of the Year

  • Central Cee, Central Cee
  • Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music
  • George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music
  • Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music
  • Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the Year

  • The 1975, Dirty Hit
  • Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music
  • Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
  • Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Brits Rising Star

  • Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music
  • Winner: FLO, Island, Universal Music
  • Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Song of the Year

  • Aitch/Ashanti, "Baby", Capitol, Universal Music
  • Cat Burns, "Go", RCA/Since 93, Sony Music
  • Dave, "Starlight", Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
  • Ed Sheeran & Elton John, "Merry Christmas", Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music
  • Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, "B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)", Warner Records/One House/Warner Music
  • George Ezra, "Green Green Grass", Columbia, Sony Music
  • Harry Styles, "As It Was", Columbia, Sony Music
  • Lewis Capaldi, "Forget Me", EMI, Universal Music
  • LF System, "Afraid to Feel", Warner Records, Warner Music
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy", Capitol, Universal Music

Best New Artist

  • Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music
  • Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit
  • Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music
  • Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Mastercard Album of the Year

  • The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit
  • Wet Leg, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
  • Harry Styles, Harry's House, Columbia, Sony Music
  • Stormzy, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
  • Fred Again, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Rock, Alternative

  • The 1975, Dirty Hit
  • Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
  • Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
  • Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
  • Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap

  • Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music
  • Central Cee, Central Cee
  • Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
  • Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music
  • Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance

  • Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music
  • Bonobo, Ninja Tune
  • Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
  • Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music
  • Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop, R&B

International Artist of the Year

International Group of the Year

  • BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
  • Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music
  • First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music
  • Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records
  • Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International Song of the Year

  • Beyonce Knowles, "Break My Soul", Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)", Parlophone, Warner Music
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, "Peru", Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner
  • Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of "Encanto", "We Don't Talk About Bruno", Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music
  • Gayle, "abcdefu", Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Jack Harlow, "First Class", Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Lizzo, "About Damn Time", Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, "Where Are You Now", Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
  • OneRepublic, "I Ain't Worried", Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
  • Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero", EMI/Republic, Universal Music

