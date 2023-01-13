Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

Instagram Music

The former One Direction member and the indie rock band score four nods each, with the former being up for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year among others.

AceShowbiz - The 2023 Brit Awards have revealed their nominee list. Leading the race at the upcoming award-giving event are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, who scored four nods each.

The former One Direction member is up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year as well as Pop/R&B Act. As for the indie rock band, they are eyeing also eyeing Mastercard Album of the Year in addition to Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.

"Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT Award is too hard to comprehend. We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this," the group gushed in a statement. While they're expecting to take home the trophies, the duo is also set to perform at the ceremony along with Sam Smith and their "Unholy" collaborator, Kim Petras.

Trailing behind with three nominations are Cat Burns, The 1975, Stormzy and Fred Again. Meanwhile, in the International Artist of the Year category, Taylor Swift is shortlisted alongside Beyonce Knowles, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo. Taylor also sees her name in International Song of the Year category, thanks to her hit single "Anti-Hero".

The 2023 Brit Awards is scheduled to take place on February 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London's O2 arena. Comedian Mo Gilligan will return as the host.:

Nominations of 2023 Brit Awards:

Artist of the Year

Central Cee , Central Cee

, Central Cee Fred Again , Atlantic, Warner Music

, Atlantic, Warner Music George Ezra , Columbia/Sony Music

, Columbia/Sony Music Harry Styles , Columbia/Sony Music

, Columbia/Sony Music Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the Year

The 1975 , Dirty Hit

, Dirty Hit Arctic Monkeys , Domino Recordings

, Domino Recordings Bad Boy Chiller Crew , Relentless, Sony Music

, Relentless, Sony Music Nova Twins , Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Brits Rising Star

Cat Burns , RCA/Since;93, Sony Music

, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music Winner: FLO , Island, Universal Music

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Song of the Year

Aitch/Ashanti , "Baby", Capitol, Universal Music

, "Baby", Capitol, Universal Music Cat Burns , "Go", RCA/Since 93, Sony Music

, "Go", RCA/Since 93, Sony Music Dave , "Starlight", Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

, "Starlight", Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music Ed Sheeran & Elton John , "Merry Christmas", Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music

& , "Merry Christmas", Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal , "B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)", Warner Records/One House/Warner Music

/ , "B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)", Warner Records/One House/Warner Music George Ezra , "Green Green Grass", Columbia, Sony Music

, "Green Green Grass", Columbia, Sony Music Harry Styles , "As It Was", Columbia, Sony Music

, "As It Was", Columbia, Sony Music Lewis Capaldi , "Forget Me", EMI, Universal Music

, "Forget Me", EMI, Universal Music LF System , "Afraid to Feel", Warner Records, Warner Music

, "Afraid to Feel", Warner Records, Warner Music Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy", Capitol, Universal Music

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical , Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music Mimi Webb , Epic/RCA, Sony Music

, Epic/RCA, Sony Music Rina Sawayama , Dirty Hit

, Dirty Hit Sam Ryder , Parlophone, Warner Music

, Parlophone, Warner Music Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Mastercard Album of the Year

The 1975 , Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit

, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit Wet Leg , Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings Harry Styles , Harry's House, Columbia, Sony Music

, Harry's House, Columbia, Sony Music Stormzy , This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music Fred Again, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Rock, Alternative

The 1975 , Dirty Hit

, Dirty Hit Arctic Monkeys , Domino Recordings

, Domino Recordings Nova Twins , Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music Tom Grennan , Insanity, Sony Music

, Insanity, Sony Music Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap

Aitch , Capitol, Universal Music

, Capitol, Universal Music Central Cee , Central Cee

, Central Cee Dave , Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music Loyle Carner , EMI, Universal Music

, EMI, Universal Music Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance

Becky Hill , Polydor, Universal Music

, Polydor, Universal Music Bonobo , Ninja Tune

, Ninja Tune Calvin Harris , Columbia, Sony Music

, Columbia, Sony Music Eliza Rose , Warner Records/One House, Warner Music

, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop, R&B

Cat Burns , RCA/Since'93, Sony Music

, RCA/Since'93, Sony Music Charli XCX , Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music Dua Lipa , Warner Records, Warner Music

, Warner Records, Warner Music Harry Styles , Columbia, Sony Music

, Columbia, Sony Music Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International Artist of the Year

Beyonce Knowles , Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music

, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music Burna Boy , Atlantic, Warner Music

, Atlantic, Warner Music Kendrick Lamar , Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music Lizzo , Atlantic, Warner Music

, Atlantic, Warner Music Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music

International Group of the Year

BLACKPINK , Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music Drake & 21 Savage , Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music

& , Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music First Aid Kit , Columbia/Sony Music

, Columbia/Sony Music Fontaines D.C. , Partisan Records

, Partisan Records Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International Song of the Year

