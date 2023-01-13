Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

The former One Direction member and the indie rock band score four nods each, with the former being up for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year among others.
The 2023 Brit Awards have revealed their nominee list. Leading the race at the upcoming award-giving event are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, who scored four nods each.
The former One Direction member is up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year as well as Pop/R&B Act. As for the indie rock band, they are eyeing also eyeing Mastercard Album of the Year in addition to Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.
"Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT Award is too hard to comprehend. We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this," the group gushed in a statement. While they're expecting to take home the trophies, the duo is also set to perform at the ceremony along with Sam Smith and their "Unholy" collaborator, Kim Petras.
Trailing behind with three nominations are Cat Burns, The 1975, Stormzy and Fred Again. Meanwhile, in the International Artist of the Year category, Taylor Swift is shortlisted alongside Beyonce Knowles, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo. Taylor also sees her name in International Song of the Year category, thanks to her hit single "Anti-Hero".
The 2023 Brit Awards is scheduled to take place on February 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London's O2 arena. Comedian Mo Gilligan will return as the host.: