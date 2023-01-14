 

Travis Kelce Shuts Down Allegations He Was Cheap During Relationship With Kayla Nicole

The NFL star addresses speculation that he and the model called it quits because he kept making her pay half on dates and only gave her $100 throughout their relationship, calling it 'crazy.'

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is clearing his name after being hit with rumors that he's a stingy boyfriend. The NFL star has shut down accusations that his relationship with Kayla Nicole ended last year because he was cheap.

Rumors floating on the Internet that Travis only gave the model $100 during their relationship and kept making her pay half on dates. Addressing this speculation on "The Pivot Podcast" this week, he called it "crazy."

"How crazy is that?!" the 33-year-old said on Tuesday, January 10. "Don't buy into that s**t!" He went on elaborating his defense, "We were in a relationship for 5 years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about, which is ridiculous."

Travis said his then-girlfriend Kayla had her own money to begin with, so it's not like she needed his support. "I would never say that I was supporting her," the athlete said. "She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career."

"You've got to be crazy if you think I'd never helped or gave her a couple [of] dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money," he added.

As to his current dating life, Travis confirmed that he's still single. "I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession," the Kansas City Chiefs player shared. "I'm outside, though," he added with a laugh.

Back in May 2022, Kayla has actually addressed the same rumors. She quote-retweeted a post from Barstool Sports which read, "Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up with Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything in The Five Years They Were Dating." In response to that, Kayla wrote, "Not sure where y'all got this nonsense from, but it's absurd and very false."

