 

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show

According to one of the producers of 'Married to Medicine', the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, who is dating a doctor, has been '100 percent approached' to join season 10 of the series.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Married to Medicine" cast members are eager to have Phaedra Parks joining the reality TV show. According to one of the producers of "Married to Medicine", "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, who is dating a doctor, has been "100 percent approached" to join season 10 of the series.

"I have known for over a month that, yes baby, Miss Phaedra Parks was set to join 'Married to Medicine,' " Carlos King shared in the Wednesday, January 11 episode of his podcast "Reality with the King". He went on to say that Bravo "loves" Phaedra and has been trying to figure out how to bring her back to the network.

Carlos, however, notes that nothing seemingly has yet to be confirmed. "I don't know if Phaedra has signed on the dotted lines," he clarified. "I cannot confirm if Phaedra has signed the papers." The former "Real Housewives" producer, however, emphasized that the 49-year-old has "been in deep discussions" for "over a month" to join the hit show.

A source also further backs up the claims. "Phaedra is dating a doctor, but she is also very good friends with a good portion of the cast, including Dr. [Heavenly Kimes], [Quad Webb] and Dr. [Simone Whitmore]," a source close to production spilled to Page Six. "All of these women approached Phaedra about being on the show."

"They're all really good friends with her and begging her, 'Please, please come do the show.' And she adores all of those women, so she is definitely considering this," the insider continued. The source, however, noted that "nothing is 100 percent yet," though Phaedra allegedly "sees how this could be a good fit."

Should she sign the deal, Phaedra, who left "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in season 7 back in 2017, will likely introduce her mystery beau on the show. "Phaedra likes to keep her love life under wraps," the source shared. "But she definitely has a boyfriend who is a doctor, and there is a lot of interest in their relationship."

