 

YouTuber CJ So Cool Shares Gory Pic of His Wounds After He's Shot 4 Times in Home Invasion

YouTuber CJ So Cool Shares Gory Pic of His Wounds After He's Shot 4 Times in Home Invasion
Instagram
Celebrity

The social media personality, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, takes to the platform to ask his fans for 'prayers' after he's hospitalized following the terrifying attack.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - YouTube star CJ So Cool has updated his social media account with a not-so-pleasant content. The 33-year-old has given fans a look at his gruesome injuries after he was shot four times in a home invasion in Las Vegas.

The influencer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday morning, January 12 to inform them about the terrifying situation that just happened to him. He said he was attacked by two men at around 3 A.M.

It's unclear if any of his family members were present during the attack or if anyone else was hurt in the incident, but he wrote on his Story, "In the hospital I got shot 4 times in a home invasion at 3am please keep me and my kids in your prayers so far I'm doing ok."

In the next post, CJ, whose real name is Cordero James Brady, shared a gory picture of his wounds. He appeared to have been shot in the leg, which was still bleeding, with a piece of white cloth covering it, while he's in hospital bed.

  Editors' Pick

The U.S. Navy veteran followed it up with a video of him expressing his gratitude to everyone reaching out to him "with positive regards." He said, "I appreciate all of you. I appreciate all the love." He added that he's grateful he's still alive and is able to embrace all the love.

Assuring that it's not a prank, he said while lying in the hospital bed, "This is not staged, this is not fake. I don't want this on anybody. Getting shot is not a joke, is not a game. Especially when you're just trying to sleep." He went on claiming that he had no clue as to what the intruders' motive was, insisting, "I never did anything wrong to anybody."

His girlfriend Alexis Lohmier also addressed his condition on her own Instagram Story. "Home invasions are no joke," she wrote over a picture of the influencer in the hospital. "Thank you to everyone that's helping and working on this case."

CJ, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, is known for his viral videos of pranks and lifestyle content on his YouTube channel, which has gained over 8 million subscribers. He has twins Cordayah and Cordero Jr. Brady with his ex Charlene Young. He also has 11-year-old daughter Camari, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Ni'Kee Lewis.

You can share this post!

You might also like

50 Cent Reasons Why He Finds Depression to be Luxurious

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Instagram After His Account Gets Suspended Despite Lack of Activity
Latest News
50 Cent Reasons Why He Finds Depression to be Luxurious
  • Jan 13, 2023

50 Cent Reasons Why He Finds Depression to be Luxurious

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Engaged to Girlfriend After 4 Years of Dating
  • Jan 13, 2023

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Engaged to Girlfriend After 4 Years of Dating

Lori Harvey Enjoys Her Skincare Regimen as 'Me-Time'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Lori Harvey Enjoys Her Skincare Regimen as 'Me-Time'

Matt Reeves Confirms Sequel of 'The Batman' Is in the Works
  • Jan 13, 2023

Matt Reeves Confirms Sequel of 'The Batman' Is in the Works

Brandi Glanville Says Jen Shah Should Be Given Longer Prison Sentence: 'It's Not Fair'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Brandi Glanville Says Jen Shah Should Be Given Longer Prison Sentence: 'It's Not Fair'

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show
  • Jan 13, 2023

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling