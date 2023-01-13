YouTuber CJ So Cool Shares Gory Pic of His Wounds After He's Shot 4 Times in Home Invasion

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - YouTube star CJ So Cool has updated his social media account with a not-so-pleasant content. The 33-year-old has given fans a look at his gruesome injuries after he was shot four times in a home invasion in Las Vegas.

The influencer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday morning, January 12 to inform them about the terrifying situation that just happened to him. He said he was attacked by two men at around 3 A.M.

It's unclear if any of his family members were present during the attack or if anyone else was hurt in the incident, but he wrote on his Story, "In the hospital I got shot 4 times in a home invasion at 3am please keep me and my kids in your prayers so far I'm doing ok."

In the next post, CJ, whose real name is Cordero James Brady, shared a gory picture of his wounds. He appeared to have been shot in the leg, which was still bleeding, with a piece of white cloth covering it, while he's in hospital bed.

The U.S. Navy veteran followed it up with a video of him expressing his gratitude to everyone reaching out to him "with positive regards." He said, "I appreciate all of you. I appreciate all the love." He added that he's grateful he's still alive and is able to embrace all the love.

Assuring that it's not a prank, he said while lying in the hospital bed, "This is not staged, this is not fake. I don't want this on anybody. Getting shot is not a joke, is not a game. Especially when you're just trying to sleep." He went on claiming that he had no clue as to what the intruders' motive was, insisting, "I never did anything wrong to anybody."

His girlfriend Alexis Lohmier also addressed his condition on her own Instagram Story. "Home invasions are no joke," she wrote over a picture of the influencer in the hospital. "Thank you to everyone that's helping and working on this case."

CJ, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, is known for his viral videos of pranks and lifestyle content on his YouTube channel, which has gained over 8 million subscribers. He has twins Cordayah and Cordero Jr. Brady with his ex Charlene Young. He also has 11-year-old daughter Camari, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Ni'Kee Lewis.

