 

Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Enjoying Knicks Game With New Man After Eric Andre Date

The Inamorata founder is pictured chatting up with Seagram heir Eli Bronfman at the Knicks game, just days after she was photographed having an intimate dinner with the comedian.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is moving on so fast. The "Gone Girl" actress was spotted spending some good time with a new man at the Knicks game on Wednesday night, January 11, just days after she went on an intimate dinner with comedian Eric Andre.

In some pictures that circulated online, the model was pictured chatting up with Seagram heir Eli Bronfman. During the outing, she opted to look casual in a white tube top, baggy pants and an oversized jacket.

Another snap, meanwhile, saw that the "My Body" author's eyes apparently locked on him while she enjoyed a glass of beer. It is, however, unknown if Emily and Eli came together or the two simply enjoyed a conversation while watching the game.

The photos emerged online just a few days after Emily sparked dating rumors with Eric. On Saturday, the Inamorata founder and the comedian were pictured going for a night walking through the streets with their arms wrapped around each other. They were also said to be sharing a meal at a Japanese restaurant before going to a bar.

Sources claimed that the reservation for two was placed under Eric's name and they arrived at 8:10 P.M. For the dinner, Emily dressed in a leather trench coat and sheer black dress. She completed her look with matching sneakers. As for the "Eric Andre Show" host, he donned a floral button-down with pink pants and a black coat.

Eric and Eli aren't the only men that Emily was recently linked with. Last month, the mom of one made headlines after being snapped kissing artist Jack Greer outside her New York City apartment following recent dates with 35-year-old DJ Orazio Rispo, the son of a property tycoon.

The "Blurred Lines" beauty was also previously rumored to be dating Pete Davidson before it was said that "their fling has moved into the friends zone." The "Saturday Night Live" alum has now apparently moved on with his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, with whom he was reportedly seen sharing kisses during recent outing.

