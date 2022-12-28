Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Romance Fizzles Out

Cover Images/Instagram/JOHN NACION Celebrity

According to a new report, things between the 'Saturday Night Live' alum and the 'Gone Girl' actress are already over after they were first linked in November.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's romance doesn't last long. According to a new report, things between the comedian and the actress are already over after they were first linked in November.

A source spilled to Page Six that the two stars have decided to go their separate ways. "Their fling has moved into the friends zone," the insider shared, adding that it's "fine with both of them."

The new report arrived after Pete was recently spotted hanging out with his "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Most recently, the pair were photographed chatting and laughing outside the former "Saturday Night Live" star's apartment in New York City. During the December 19 sighting, he could be seen showing her something on his phone.

Prior to the outing, the two attended the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden together. The former co-stars also were snapped going on a grocery date at a Whole Foods earlier this month.

Despite their multiple outings, Pete's representative denied that they are in a romantic relationship. The rep claimed that they are only "great friends." It was also said that while Pete and Chase hung out all the time, they are not an item.

Meanwhile, Emrata appeared to be moving on with artist Jack Greer. In a picture that circulated online, the "Gone Girl" actress and Jack were seen locking lips outside her apartment in New York City on December 21. Prior to the steamy making out session with the artist, the model was seen going a date with DJ Orazio Rispo, with whom she was previously photographed kissing in October.

The romance between Emily and Pete fizzled out not long after it was reported that they were heading into a more serious relationship. "They are going strong and getting a little more serious," a source close to Pete told PEOPLE on December 12. The insider went on to say that the comedian and the brunette beauty "are really enjoying their time together."

The source added that Pete and Emily, who have yet to publicly address the dating rumors, have quite a bit "in common," including "similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise" as well as "a love of the East Coast." It was also said that "The King of Staten Island" star "really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

You can share this post!