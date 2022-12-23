 

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

The supermodel's revelation arrives after she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer outside her New York City apartment following her rumored romance with Pete Davidson.

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski has joined a dating app but fears it is "too white" and doubts it will result in her meeting a "lady crush." She signed up while holding a glass of wine on the Thursday, December 22, edition of her "High Low" podcast, but didn't specify which site she was using.

The 31-year-old model said, "I was like, 'F**k it.' I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it". She also told how she quickly got "a few direct requests from women" which she said was "exciting."

But Emily added, "I feel like this app is a little bit white. It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

She signed up despite being linked to comic Pete Davidson after they were spotted out together several times including in November at a New York Knicks versus Memphis Grizzlies game. The mom-of-one is also rumored to be seeing multiple men after she was seen on Wednesday, December 21, kissing artist Jack Greer outside her New York City apartment, following recent dates with 35-year-old DJ Orazio Rispo, the son of a property tycoon, while she was said to be seeing Pete.

A source told Page Six when she and Pete were spotted together in November they were getting "more serious," with the insider adding, "Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home," the insider said, calling their time together "fun without any stress."

Emily was reported to have started dating Pete after earlier this year divorcing her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. She spoke of finding a "girl crush" on the app after appearing to admit she was bisexual as part of a TikTok green couch trend.

A voiceover on a clip on the model's account on the platform said at the time, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" Emily's video then panned over her green velvet sofa and back to her smiling face. She later added to Harper's Bazaar magazine she no longer believes in "straight people" and said she thinks "sexuality is on a sliding scale".

