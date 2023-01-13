Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Instagram Celebrity

Elsewhere during 'Pillow Talk' podcast interview, the Miss Slovakia winner slams rumors her boobs are fake, saying they 'grew' after she spent a summer drinking beer while 'sunbathing naked.'

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady's rumored new girlfriend Veronika Rajek has gotten candid about her sexuality. In a new podcast interview, the Miss Slovakia winner unveiled that she identifies herself as bisexual.

In the Wednesday, January 11 episode of "Pillow Talk" podcast with Ryan Pownall and Carly Lawrence, the Slovakian beauty was asked about her sexuality. In response, she simply said, "Uh, I'm like…bisexual." Her answer definitely shocked the podcast hosts.

Veronika then recalled moments when she dated some girls. "They always break my heart," the social media influencer shared, "It's so painful because there's so much drama. [You know], we are the same but we are not the same."

During the nearly 50-minute interview, Veronika also slammed rumors that her boobs are fake. "No, they're mine," the 26-year-old model said, before explaining, "I don't have like big breasts when I was younger but one summer I was sunbathing naked and I drank my father's beer and I think they grew up like this."

For the past few months, Veronika has been romantically linked to Tom, who finalized his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen last October, after she posted photos on Instagram at the New Orleans game last December.

The pictures saw her wearing a Tom jersey and professing her "love" for him in the caption. "if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT]," she wrote, adding a heart and flame emoji.

Not stopping there, Veronika cheered on Tom during his December 25 game. At the time, she posted a close-up photo of her idol Tom on her TV screen. She also uploaded a snapshot of her posing in front of the camera while wearing a red Buccaneers jersey with Tom's No. 12 and a classic Santa Claus hat.

Earlier this month, Veronika further fueled the dating rumors with a gushing Instagram post. While watching a Buccaneers game on her laptop, she took a snapshot of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Over the image, she swooned with a GIF that read, "So beautiful."

A representative of Veronika, however, said in a statement that the model "will not comment on the matter" at this time. "The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring," the spokesperson said.

You can share this post!