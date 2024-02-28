 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Kids 'Really Like' Her New Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The children whom Gisele shares with former husband Tom reportedly get along quite well with her new beau as the couple become increasingly public with their romance.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen's rumoured new boyfriend reportedly has been her "rock" amid the model's grief over her mum's death. The Victoria's Secret angel, 43, seemed to go public with her alleged new love - and her jiu-jitsu trainer - Joaquim Valente when they were spotted kissing in Miami on Valentine's Day, and sources now say he is also spending most nights at her home in the city in the wake of the model's mum's death in January.

"They were keeping things quiet - but recently there's been more PDA - they're happy to be affectionate with each other in public," an insider told Page Six.

Gisele, who split from former NFL star Tom Brady, 46, in 2022, is said to have been dating Joaquim since June, with Page Six reporting they were first spotted together more than a year ago. The outlet added the martial artist has "frequently been seen" leaving Gisele's home "early in the morning."

Rumours they were an item started to swirl in November 2022 when Joaquim was photographed on holiday with Gisele and her children in Costa Rica just two weeks after her divorce from Tom. The pair have also enjoyed trips to their native Brazil together.

Gisele is sharing custody of son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with their dad Tom and an insider said they are still her priority over romance. The source added, "It's so hard with divorce, but the kids know they're together now. They really like Joaquim."

Gisele was left devastated when her mother Vania Nonnenmacher passed away on 28 January from cancer, with another insider telling Page Six Joaquim has been a "rock" of support for the model in the midst of her ongoing grief.

A separate insider told Page Six Tom is only focusing on "kids and work" at the moment, adding, "Anything that says he wants to get married again is just made up."

One source has also told People about Gisele's relationship with Joaquim, "They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the US. They both love Miami but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her."

