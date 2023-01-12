Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram Stories, the raptress further slams the 'Candi Bar' emcee following his outrageous claims that he made during his appearance on 'The Art of Dialogue'.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Foxy Brown is not done blasting Keith Murray after he made claims about their alleged sexual intercourse. Making use of her Instagram Stories, the raptress reposted a tweet of fellow rapper Saigon who claimed that Keith's outrageous antics were staged.

The post read, "Keith Murray hit me and said 'Saigon I bet U I can be trending overnight... He said these people out there are STUPID AF and pretty much sheep who will follow, engage and partake in ANYTHING'.. Guess he was right.. Are we really this freaking slow in 2023... Lol."

Foxy, however, didn't accept the excuse. In a follow-up slide, Foxy further blasted the "Candi Bar" emcee. "Boy f**ked up adding my name to that fairytale [crying laughing emojis]," she wrote, adding, "F**k a dog first p***y [crying emojis]." Foxy also called Keith "crackhead a** Murray" who "wanna die for a lie."

Not stopping there, Foxy noted alongside a screenshot of the "Get Lifted" emcee's interview, "Tha guy hat alone should've told yall that s**t was no bueno. Now somebody yell dope fiend ass Keith Murray we wanna book him for a walk thru [crying laughing emojis]. (1500 and a bg of Jums [sideways laughing emojis])."

Earlier this month, Keith made headlines after he shared on "The Art of Dialogue" explicit details regarding his relationship with Foxy and Shawnna. The Def Squad rapper said, "We rocked hardcore, went into the hotel and she gave me hardcore head," adding that Foxy gave him oral sex when they hooked up after a show at the House of Blues in Los Angeles. "I ate her p***y but I never f**ked her and then she was with Kurupt at the time, so we was coming out of the hotel after she gave me head and we was coming and Kurupt was coming."

Keith went on to say that Foxy could "suck a nickle through a straw." He also believed Foxy might have been trying to pit him and Kurupt against each other.

It didn't take long before Foxy responded to the allegations. N***AZ AINT POP SINCE I SHOT YA." She was referring to LL Cool J's 1995 "I Shot Ya" remix, which features both Foxy and Keith.

Shawnna also reacted to claims that Keith "ate her p***y" during a hook-up in Miami. "If y'all here bc of Keith you can gone back home…," she wrote on Instagram. "I know you leaf heads stick together…Goofy b***hes I coulda agreed you dumb mf." In the caption, she added, "Y'all believe anything. Get help."

