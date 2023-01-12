James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Movie

The 'Avatar: The Way of Water' director urges fans to go to the cinema in a new interview after describing the motion picture as the 'worst business case in movie history.'

AceShowbiz - James Cameron is imploring movie fans to get off their backsides and go to the cinema. The "Avatar: The Way of Water" helmer is thrilled to see more and more people heading back to theatres to see movies in all their glory post-pandemic.

The blockbuster sequel has had a huge hand in getting bums on seats, proving a huge hit at the global box office, the film has grossed a whopping $1.7 billion and is expected to reach the $2 billion mark, which only five films have achieved.

Speaking to Variety, Cameron said, "I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're back to theatres around the world, people are going back to theatres, even going to theatres in China where they're having this huge COVID surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this. We need to go to movie theatres and have that experience.' Enough with the streaming already. I'm tired of sitting on my a**."

The filmmaker previously said the film would have to be the "third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" just to break even. The 68-year-old director confessed the flick was "very f**king" expensive to make, and he described the motion picture as the "worst business case in movie history."

Speaking about how the film could be profitable, he said, "You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That’s your break even."

The franchise's four sequels have an expected budget of around $1 billion. Cameron admitted he is attracted to "difficult" projects. He added to GQ magazine, "I like difficult. I'm attracted by difficult. Difficult is a f****** magnet for me. I go straight to difficult. And I think it probably goes back to this idea that there are lots of smart, really gifted, really talented filmmakers out there that just can't do the difficult stuff. So that gives me a tactical edge to do something nobody else has ever seen, because the really gifted people don’t f****** want to do it."

