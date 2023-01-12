 

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Movie

The 'Avatar: The Way of Water' director urges fans to go to the cinema in a new interview after describing the motion picture as the 'worst business case in movie history.'

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - James Cameron is imploring movie fans to get off their backsides and go to the cinema. The "Avatar: The Way of Water" helmer is thrilled to see more and more people heading back to theatres to see movies in all their glory post-pandemic.

The blockbuster sequel has had a huge hand in getting bums on seats, proving a huge hit at the global box office, the film has grossed a whopping $1.7 billion and is expected to reach the $2 billion mark, which only five films have achieved.

Speaking to Variety, Cameron said, "I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're back to theatres around the world, people are going back to theatres, even going to theatres in China where they're having this huge COVID surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this. We need to go to movie theatres and have that experience.' Enough with the streaming already. I'm tired of sitting on my a**."

  Editors' Pick

The filmmaker previously said the film would have to be the "third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" just to break even. The 68-year-old director confessed the flick was "very f**king" expensive to make, and he described the motion picture as the "worst business case in movie history."

Speaking about how the film could be profitable, he said, "You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That’s your break even."

The franchise's four sequels have an expected budget of around $1 billion. Cameron admitted he is attracted to "difficult" projects. He added to GQ magazine, "I like difficult. I'm attracted by difficult. Difficult is a f****** magnet for me. I go straight to difficult. And I think it probably goes back to this idea that there are lots of smart, really gifted, really talented filmmakers out there that just can't do the difficult stuff. So that gives me a tactical edge to do something nobody else has ever seen, because the really gifted people don’t f****** want to do it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video

Related Posts
James Cameron Explains Why Going Under Water With 'Avatar 2' Is 'No-Brainer'

James Cameron Explains Why Going Under Water With 'Avatar 2' Is 'No-Brainer'

James Cameron Bashes Marvel and DC 'College' Students-Like Characters as He Promotes 'Avatar 2'

James Cameron Bashes Marvel and DC 'College' Students-Like Characters as He Promotes 'Avatar 2'

James Cameron Hopes to Channel His Inner Ron Howard Over Set Behavior Regret

James Cameron Hopes to Channel His Inner Ron Howard Over Set Behavior Regret

James Cameron Files Petition to Be Guardian to Daughter's Homeless Friend

James Cameron Files Petition to Be Guardian to Daughter's Homeless Friend

Latest News
Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'

Kyle Richards Defends Gwen Stefani Against Backlash Over Controversial 'I'm Japanese' Remark
  • Jan 12, 2023

Kyle Richards Defends Gwen Stefani Against Backlash Over Controversial 'I'm Japanese' Remark

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance
  • Jan 12, 2023

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video
  • Jan 12, 2023

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis
  • Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis

Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Hurling Abuse at Passenger While Being Escorted Off Flight in Bodycam Footage
  • Jan 12, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Hurling Abuse at Passenger While Being Escorted Off Flight in Bodycam Footage

Most Read
Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary
Movie

Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala

Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Collin Farrell Get Sassy for Being Played Off

Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Collin Farrell Get Sassy for Being Played Off

Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech

Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Golden Globes 2023: 'Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' Best Picture Wins Round Up Full Movie Winner List

Golden Globes 2023: 'Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' Best Picture Wins Round Up Full Movie Winner List

Henry Golding Reacts to Rumors of Him Joining James Bond Franchise

Henry Golding Reacts to Rumors of Him Joining James Bond Franchise

Brad Pitt Could See His Own Wariness in 'Babylon' Character

Brad Pitt Could See His Own Wariness in 'Babylon' Character

'Black Panther 3' Already in the Works, According to Letitia Wright

'Black Panther 3' Already in the Works, According to Letitia Wright