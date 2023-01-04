 

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

The Miss Slovakia winner shares a gushing post about the seven-time Super Bowl champion amid rumors that they're dating following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady's alleged new girlfriend Veronika Rajek continues to add fuel to rumors suggesting they're dating. Making use of her social media platform, the Miss Slovakia winner gushed over the NFL star, calling him "beautiful."

On January 1, the Slovakian beauty turned to her Instagram Story to celebrate Tampa Bay Buccaneers making playoffs. While watching the Sunday game on her laptop, she took a snapshot of the seven-time Super Bowl champion after he threw a touchdown to Mike Evans. Over the photo, she swooned with a GIF that read, "So beautiful."

Veronika Rajek's IG Story

Veronika Rajek shared a gushing post about Tom Brady amid dating rumors.

This wasn't the first time Veronika cheered on Tom during his game. On December 25, the social media influencer let her 3 million followers know that she's watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Arizona Cardinals by taking a close-up photo of her idol Tom from her TV screen.

Not stopping there, Veronika uploaded a snapshot of her posing in front of the camera while wearing a red Buccaneers jersey with Tom's No. 12. To add Christmas vibes, she wore a classic Santa Claus hat. In the right upper corner of her post, she added a photo of Tom wearing his white jersey and football helmet.

Rumors of the two being an item first sparked after Veronika posted photos on Instagram at the New Orleans game showing her wearing a Tom jersey and professing her "love" for him in the caption. "if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT]," she wrote, adding a heart and flame emoji.

Her post certainly led fans to speculate that the two are romantically linked following Tom's divorce from Gisele Bundchen. A representative of Veronika, however, said in a statement that the model "will not comment on the matter" at this time. "The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring," the representative said.

