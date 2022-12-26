Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

INSTARimages.com/Instagram Celebrity

Nearly two months after finalizing the divorce from his 13-year wife Gisele Bundchen, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is rumored to be dating the 26-year-old model, who won Miss Slovakia in 2016.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Model Veronika Rajek has further fueled rumors that she is Tom Brady's new girlfriend. The Slovakian beauty turned to her social media account to share a close-up photo of the NFL star on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, December 25, the 26-year-old social media influencer, who won Miss Slovakia in 2016, told her 3 million followers that she's currently watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Arizona Cardinals. Making use of Instagram Story, she took a close-up photo of her idol Tom from her TV screen.

Not stopping there, Veronika also uploaded a snapshot of her posing in front of the camera while wearing a red Buccaneers jersey with Tom's No. 12. She also donned a Santa hat. In the right upper corner of her post, she added a photo of Tom wearing his white jersey and football helmet. Her cryptic gesture fueled rumors that they're currently in a relationship.

Veronika Rajek shared a a close-up photo of Tom Brady on Christmas Day amid dating rumors.

Rumors of the two being an item first sparked after Veronika posted Instagram photos at the New Orleans game showing her wearing a Tom jersey and professing her "love" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the caption.

"I saw the LEGEND [football emoji] and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT]," she wrote, adding a heart and flame emoji. "@tombrady thank you for an amazing show #GOATFOREVER #12."

Her post certainly had her and Tom's fans speculating that the two could be getting together romantically following Tom's divorce from Gisele Bundchen. A representative of Veronika, however, said in a statement that the model "will not comment on the matter" at this time. "The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring," the representative said.

Fans were divided on Twitter about the prospect of the relationship regardless. "I'd like to congratulate Tom Brady for finding a new girlfriend after his tragic divorce," one person rooting for Tom wrote. Another said that she's an "upgrade" from Gisele.

Others, in the meantime, accused Veronika of seeking attention. "I think you have no idea about football, you only went to take pictures with Brady's jersey to tag him and get his attention so he knows you want something with him, how obvious is your desperation," one person commented on her latest Instagram post. Another sarcastically added, "This does not scream of desperation."

"I think she is just trying to get an agent to look at her pics. Should we tell her that she looks pretty common in the industry? Poor thing," someone else opined. A separate Internet user pointed out, "What a classless attempt to gain media coverage and a pro football players attention. This makes you look severely desperate and it's embarrassing," while another revealed that she's a "married" woman, writing, "This woman is married too!"

Indeed, Veronika is married to bobsledder Viktor Rajek. He competed in the 2006 Olympics in both the two-man and four-man bobsledding events. According to reports, they tied the knot in June 2019.

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce on October 28. The former couple, who were married for 13 years, went separate ways not long after Tom decided to unretire from the NFL. Despite calling it quits, they agreed to have joint custody of their kids, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian.

