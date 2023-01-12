 

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes
Instagram
Celebrity

At the annual award-giving show, which took place on Tuesday night, January 10, the comedian greeted the audience with a reference to the singer's tragic 2012 death.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whitney Houston's estate wasn't amused by Jerrod Carmichael's joke at the 2023 Golden Globes. The late singer's longtime manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston, called out the comedian for bringing up Whitney's death during his hosting gig.

"The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke," a representative for Pat told TMZ. "And [they] felt it was in poor taste."

At the annual award-giving show, Jerrod greeted the audience with a reference to Whitney's tragic 2012 death. "So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton," he told the shocked audience.

  Editors' Pick

Jerrod has since drawn backlash. "I didn't like that Whitney Houston joke at all. That was so tasteless and disrespectful to her," one Twitter user argued. "Okay that Whitney Houston joke was... yikes. Not good," another opined, while the third believed that the comic has "crossed the line."

Whitney died on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the hotel. It was later unveiled that heart disease and cocaine played a role in her death.

At the Tuesday night, January 10 event, Jerrod also made fun of Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at last year's Academy Awards. "While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity on television," the 35-year-old said onstage. "So please give it up for Will Smith. Please! Please!"

Jerrod went on to mock Tom Cruise and Scientology as he mentioned the actor's three Golden Globes which were returned. "Hey, guys backstage I found these," the funnyman said while holding three trophies in his hand on stage. "[It's the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I'm just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open

Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating

Related Posts
Clive Davis Denies Whitney Houston's 'Teenage Affair' With Robyn Crawford Triggered Her Addiction

Clive Davis Denies Whitney Houston's 'Teenage Affair' With Robyn Crawford Triggered Her Addiction

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Whitney Houston's Family Pay tribute to Late Star During Rock and Roll Hall of fame Induction

Whitney Houston's Family Pay tribute to Late Star During Rock and Roll Hall of fame Induction

Whitney Houston Hologram Tour to Be Kicked Off in Las Vegas

Whitney Houston Hologram Tour to Be Kicked Off in Las Vegas

Latest News
Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating
  • Jan 12, 2023

Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes
  • Jan 12, 2023

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV
  • Jan 12, 2023

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open
  • Jan 12, 2023

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle