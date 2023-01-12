Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star claims her now-ex ended their romance in late November, just one week after she finished filming season 17 of the Bravo show.

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador and John Janssen have gone their separate ways. Revealing that her boyfriend dumped her after nearly four years of dating, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star admitted that it was "devastating" for her.

When sharing her story in an interview with PEOPLE, the 58-year-old claimed her now-ex ended their romance in late November, just one week after she finished filming season 17 of the Bravo show. The reality star added that she "was blindsided by the breakup."

"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Shannon explained. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

"I've never loved anyone more in my life," the TV personality said of John. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."

John himself has addressed the split. He told the outlet, "I've been in pain over it... It's sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous."

"We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again," the 59-year-old continued. "But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."

"It doesn't make sense to be together if you don't believe in it," the businessman further elaborated. "The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us... We're two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I've said things to her I never meant, I hope she'll be able to see that there's no bad person here. It's two really good people who couldn't make it work."

