 

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019, breaks the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a photo of an ultrasound screen.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Naomi Osaka is going to be a mother soon. Just days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, the tennis pro player announced that she's currently expecting a baby.

The 25-year-old broke the exciting news by sharing a photo of an ultrasound screen on Instagram on Wednesday, January 11. "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," she captioned it.

Naomi also attached a lengthy note in her post that read, "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun." It added, "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure," Naomi further wrote. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

Naomi then vowed to get back to tennis after welcoming her baby. "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely," she stated.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion left a sidenote. It read, "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you'll find your way eventually."

While she didn't reveal who her baby daddy is, Naomi has been dating rapper Cordae (YBN Cordae) since 2019. In August 2022, they were hit with breakup rumors, but the athlete was quick to shut down the speculations.

Making use of Twitter, Naomi shared a picture of her and Cordae looking at her phone. "us looking at twitter yesterday," she captioned the photo, adding a skull and a laughing face with tears emoji. In a separate post, she penned, "People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol."

