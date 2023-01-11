 

Jennifer Coolidge's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Still Being Made on Eve of the Event

The night before 2023 Golden Globe Awards, the Dolce and Gabbana team was still hard at work sewing the sparkling black gown donned by the 'White Lotus' actress to the event.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes dress was still being made "until late" the night before the event. "The White Lotus" actress donned an off-the-shoulder gown by Dolce and Gabbana at this year's ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and the fashion house had a race against time to get the outfit ready.

According to her stylist, Gaelle Paul, who told E! News, the brand's team were "sewing until late last night" so the black dress, which was embellished with Swarovski crystals, would shimmer at its best on the red carpet.

The 61-year-old actress chose the fashion house to pay tribute to her work on the HBO series. Gaelle explained, "Jennifer has a great eye. Dolce really understands how to build the perfect dress for her. There were a lot of Dolce and Gabbana dresses in 'The White Lotus'. So, tonight she is wearing Dolce and Gabbana!"

  Editors' Pick

While presenting the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Musical/Comedy or Drama award, Jennifer - who mistakenly announced the winner of "the Oscar" - joked about her footwear fears on the overly waxed floors and her horror that she was advised to "wear a pair of Crocs."

She quipped, "And I said, 'What, are you kidding me? With my Dolce and Gabbana dress, you know, all those crazy Italians would lose their minds!'"

Jennifer won the Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture accolade at the ceremony for her work on "The White Lotus" and made the show's creator, Mike White, cry with her speech.

The "American Pie" actress thanked the likes of Ryan Murphy, Reese Witherspoon, and Michael Patrick King for the opportunities they have given her over the years before turning her attention to Mike.

She said, "I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. And then you get older and think, 'Oh, what the f**k is going to happen? And, Mike white, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning."

