 

Margot Robbie's 2023 Golden Globes Gown Took 750 Hours to Create

Channel artisans apparently needed 750 hours to complete the stunning pink dress donned by the 'Babylon' actress on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2023.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie's Golden Globes gown was 750 hours of craftsmanship. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the "Babylon" actress posed on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in California in a pale pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle gown from Chanel, and the time-consuming frock featured 30,000 elements of embroidery, including feathers, sequins, and beads.

To create a look her stylist Kate Young told E! news was inspired by her "Hollywood powerhouse" energy, Margot, 32, finished it off with a brooch placed in the centre of the dress' neckline and a pair of 18 carat white gold and diamond earrings.

The "Barbie" actress opted for a "fresh, clean and stunning" manicure, which her nail artist Tom Bachik jokingly branded "high maintenance" on Instagram. Sharing a close-up shot of Margot's natural nails, Tom wrote on Instagram, "A little high maintenance never hurt anyone, but if looks could kill we'd all be goners!"

She also had a natural pink-toned make-up look using Chanel products, with make-up artist Patti Dubroff explaining she had also used Alleven Colour Shield in shade "Pearl" on her client's body, spritzing it onto her arms shoulders, and back "to keep her skin more matte so the shine on the dress really stood out."

Speaking on the red carpet, the blonde beauty - who lost out on the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture award to Michelle Yeoh - vowed to have a tame evening and not seek inspiration from her "Babylon" alter ego, movie star Nellie LaRoy.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I will not be throwing food or drinks at anyone. I will not be projectile vomiting on anyone, or screaming at anyone. You won't be seeing any Nellie vibes."

