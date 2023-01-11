 

Eddie Murphy Insists He Loves Will Smith and Chris Rock After Dissing Them at Golden Globes 2023

The 'Nutty Professor' actor has nothing but love for fellow stars Will Smith and Chris Rock despite making them the butt of his jokes at the HFPA prize-giving event.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy insists he loves Will Smith and Chris Rock after joking about their Oscars altercation. The 61-year-old actor and comedian received the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and, during his speech, he offered some tongue in cheek advice for working in Hollywood.

"I want to let you know there's a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It's very simple. There's three things, pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f****** mouth!" he quipped.

He was referring to the 2022 Academy Awards when Will walked on stage and slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Asked if he thought he'd hear from Will after his speech, he told Extra, "No, but I love Will, and I love Chris."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I've worked with Jada. I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris - and it's all love." And he added, "You gotta remember, at the roots I'm a comic so I can write a joke."

He also discussed receiving the career achievement award and admitted he felt honoured. He explained, "It's a prestigious award. And like I said, when you receive stuff like this when you're older - You really appreciate it more. Now you do."

Eddie was presented with his award by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis and, elsewhere in his speech, he thanked his girlfriend Paige Butcher and his 10 "amazing" children, and admitted the lifetime achievement award was "greatly appreciated."

He said, "I've been in show business for 46 years, and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and greatly appreciated."

