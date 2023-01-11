 

Cardi B and Offset to Star in 'Lovey-Dovey' McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial

The Valentine's Day-themed commercial will be the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's second Super Bowl ad, as she previously appeared in Pepsi 2019 ad, and would mark the Migos member's first to date.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B will return to TV screens during the upcoming Super Bowl but she is not coming alone. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress and her husband Offset reportedly will merge their love for McDonald's commercial.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, January 10 that the New York-born raptress and her beau will merge their love for each other with their love for burgers and fries. It's said that the couple has shot the ad that is expected to be released on game day, February 12.

The outlet also informed that Cardi and Offset are the only stars during McDonald's Super Bowl commercial as their kids, 4-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and 1-year-old Wave Set, would not be part of the clip. It's reported that the project is Valentine's Day-themed.

The McDonald's commercial will be Cardi's second Super Bowl ad and would mark Offset's first to date. The "I Like It" raptress previously appeared in a 2019 Pepsi Super Bowl ad, which played off of her popular "Okurrr" catchphrase and featured appearances from Steve Carell and Lil Jon.

Cardi's endorsement of McDonald's is her latest brand partnership following her recent split from Reebok, who she signed a partnership with in 2018. "We're so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years," said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky. "Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic, and talented as she is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand."

The Super Bowl LVII will be held in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium, with the average ticket selling for $8,650 and $23,795 for the best seats. This year's championship will take place on Sunday, February 12, starting at 6:30 P.M. ET.

Rihanna will headline the halftime show for the Super Bowl. Back in September, the "Diamonds" hitmaker confirmed that she'll be performing at the sport event by sharing captionless Instagram photo of the hand holding an NFL-branded football. At the same time, the NFL posted the same image, writing, "Let's GO." The big sporting event will partner with Apple Music, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.

