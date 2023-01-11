 

Ben Affleck Praised as 'Quick-Witted' as He Works at Dunkin' Drive-Thru

The 'Triple Frontier' actor surprises his fans as he's serving customers at a drive-thru of Dunkin' Donuts in his native Boston, reportedly to film a commercial with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck may not need a part-time job to make a living now, but he seemingly has what it takes to be an employee of the day. The 50-year-old actor surprised his fans as he worked at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Massachusetts.

The Oscar winner made a surprise appearance at Dunkin' Donuts in his native Boston on Tuesday, January 10. While he's known for being a devout Dunkin' fan, he took on a different role at the restaurant this time as he's seen serving customers from behind the drive-thru window.

Ben was seen wearing an employee uniform complete with a black visor and matching shirt that read "America runs on Dunkin'." One customer was completely stunned as the "Gone Girl" star handed them their money back and gave out food and drinks free of charge.

But that wasn't the only good image that Ben left behind during his interactions with fans. Another fan at the Medford, Mass. location, Lisa Mackay, told NBC 10 Boston that the actor was "quick-witted and funny" while taking her order. "He was very, very funny, super, super friendly and just super nice," the 54-year-old fan gushed about the star, "and of course still has a Boston accent."

Ben was reportedly filming an ad that day and was joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez. In one of the videos obtained by TMZ, the "Marry Me" actress was seen playing one of the customers, driving behind the wheel and heading through the drive-thru to get food from her husband.

Another behind-the-scenes clip taken by an employee at the restaurant also saw J.Lo walking into the kitchen to be with her husband after the filming wrapped up. He thanked the staff and the shooting crew while putting his arm around the actress' shoulder. Bundling up in a white puff jacket, the "On the Floor" songstress was holding a drink and taking a sip from it before leaving together with Ben.

