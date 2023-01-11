 

Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll Get Starstuck If She Meets Pete Davidson

The 'Don't Look Up' actress declares the former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian as one of the 'biggest celebrities in the world' when talking about the stars she admires the most.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence calls Pete Davidson one of the "biggest celebrities in the world." While she doesn't often get starstruck, the 32-year-old actress has admitted there are still some famous faces that can leave her shell shocked, and there is one person in particular that would absolutely bowl her over if she ever got a glimpse of them in real life.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, 'Don't Look Up', I was photographed with her, and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over," she told W Magazine.

Jennifer also revealed she had a poster of "Complicated" hitmaker Avril Lavigne on her bedroom wall as a kid. She said, "Avril Lavigne. And a poster of dogs. I wasn't cool."

Meanwhile, Jennifer isn't the only star who admires former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete. "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco worked with him on "Meet Cute" and she hailed him as a "really sweet human being."

She said, "Honestly he's just he's just a really sweet human being. Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph."

She noted he was just as friendly on the set of the movie and it created a fantastic atmosphere during the shoot. She added, "He's really generous when it comes to that, and it's a really sweet side to him. He's so funny that all we did was laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, so it was pretty cool."

