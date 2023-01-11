 

Jamie Lee Curtis Got 'Beautiful Letter' From Princess Diana After Missing Chance to Meet Her

The 'Halloween' actress didn't get to meet the late royal when she dropped by the set of her movie 'Fierce Creatures' with her two children Prince William and Harry.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis regretted missing a chance to meet Princess Diana because she was in the bathroom. The 64-year-old actress was filming the movie "Fierce Creatures" in 1995 when the late royal - who died in a car crash two years later at the age of 36 - came to visit the set with Prince William and Prince Harry but the pair never got the chance to meet because Jamie had left the set for a comfort break.

"We had been told that day that Princess Diana and her children were going to come to visit and I admired her so much," she said. "We shot all morning, and when we took a tea break, for me, it was a pee break, I jumped in a golf cart and drove the two miles back to the dressing room. I'm in my dressing room peeing when there was a pounding on the door, 'Princess Diana is here!' "

The "Halloween" star went on to add that she felt it was inappropriate to run after Diana when she returned to the set, so instead wrote her a letter and had it delivered to Kensington Palace and even received a reply.

Speaking on "Time to Walk", she added, "It said, 'I'm so sorry we didn't get to meet. I was very much looking forward to it as I admire you greatly. Unfortunately, nature called, and they don't give me many breaks, so I chose nature over you, not knowing that you were going to arrive right at that moment. I'm so sorry and just think you're great. My best wishes, Jamie."

"The next day, I got a letter delivered from Kensington Palace from Her Royal Highness Princess Diana, saying, 'I'm so sorry I didn't get to meet you, also. I admire you, and I totally understand when nature calls. Of course, you should choose that. I hope that we will have an opportunity in our lives to meet. Best wishes always.' It was just a beautiful letter, which I still have."

