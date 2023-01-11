 

Mandy Moore Shares Picture of Her Pumping Breast Milk on Set of 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore Shares Picture of Her Pumping Breast Milk on Set of 'This Is Us'
The 'I Wanna Be With You' hitmaker reveals her new routine as a mother, explaining that she has been using a breast pump at work after giving birth to her second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore has brought a breast pump to work. The 38-year-old star - who has been married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018 and already has 23-month-old Gus with him - delivered son Oscar in October and took to Instagram on Monday, January 9, 2023 to show off that she was pumping breast milk on the set of her hit TV show "This Is Us".

"This is my second go 'round with my @motifmedical Luna pump and she's VERY reliable. Not an ad, just love it. No baby today so living that pumping life at work," she captioned the post.

Mandy Moore pumping breast milk on set

Mandy Moore pumping breast milk on set

The "Candy" hitmaker who was previously married to rock star Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - recently explained that while her eldest is definitely more like his father, she is unable to tell just yet which parent the newborn will eventually take after more.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "Gus is a carbon copy of my husband and always has been. mean, everybody says that - so much so that I'm like, 'I swear I was there. I was a part of this.' But Ozzie's yet to be determined. I'm not sure who he's gonna look like. It's still so early."

"We look back at pictures of Gus when he was this age and we're like, 'Whoa. He was completely different.' He doesn't look anything who he's grown up to be thus far. Ozzie is a little stockier than Gus is and was heavier at birth."

"He's a little sturdier, a little thicker. And he's got those delicious little rolls, like, wrist rolls and rolls on his back and stuff like that. So I'm very excited. I didn't get to experience that the first go around."

Upon giving birth to the little one in October, Mandy took to social media to explain that the arrival was "a little late" but her family were "so grateful" to have welcomed a new member.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself cradling the little one in bed, Mandy wrote on Instagram, "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true, our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four (sic)!"

You can share this post!

