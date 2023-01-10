Adam Lambert Celebrates Queerness in Music Video for 'Holding Out for a Hero'

Music

'Holding Out For A Hero' is one of the covers that are set to appear on the 40-year-old singer's upcoming album, 'High Drama', which is set to be released on February 24.

AceShowbiz - Adam Lambert has unleashed a new music video for his cover of "Holding Out for a Hero". Arriving on Monday, January 9, the clip shows the "Glee" alum celebrating queerness with a group of backup dancers.

In the Jordan Rossi-directed visuals, the 40-year-old can be seen wearing full glittering makeup while the dancers wear bedazzled helmets. As the video transitions, the dancers take off their outfits, showing their true selves.

"I need a hero/ I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night/ He's gotta be strong, and he's gotta be fast And he's gotta be fresh from the fight," he sings on Bonnie Tyler's track. "I need a hero/ I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light/ He's gotta be sure, and it's gotta be soon/ And he's gotta be larger than life/ Larger than life."

"Holding Out For A Hero" is one of the covers that are set to appear on Adam's upcoming album, "High Drama". The project, which will be released on February 24, will see him covering other classic artists like Culture Club, Noel Coward and Ann Peebles."

The runner-up on the eighth season of "American Idol" will also cover songs from recent artists like Billie Eilish ("Getting Older"), Pink ("My Attic"), Sia Fulrer ("Chandelier") as well as Lana Del Rey ("West Coast"). Of the album, he explained, "It's a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song."

"This album is a foray into my world," Adam added. "Over the past decade, I've explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I'm not. I think that's all coming out in these tracks."

