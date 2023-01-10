 

Key Glock Unleashes Cinematic 'Spike Lee' Visuals

Key Glock Unleashes Cinematic 'Spike Lee' Visuals
Music

'Spike Lee' is the latest track off Glock's EP 'PRE5L' to receive a music video treatment as he released 'Forgive Me' visuals back on December 12, 2022.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Key Glock has released a new music video for "Spike Lee". In the cinematic visuals, which was released on Monday, January 9, the Memphis emcee shows his love to film while paying homage to the famed filmmaker.

The clip shows Glock playing both actor and director as he adds touch to two of Lee's films, 1998's "He Got Game" and 1989's "Do the Right Thing". On the track, he brags, "I made it off the block, then made a couple million, then got me a spot out there by the white people/Just f**ked around and spilled some Wock' on my wife beater."

  Editors' Pick

"Spike Lee" is the latest track off Glock's EP "PRE5L" to receive a music video treatment. On December 12, 2022, he dropped "Forgive Me" visuals that displays him dressing as a nun while rapping his reflective bars in a church.

"Lord forgive me for my sins, I'm 'bout to kill these f**k n***as once again/ Left, jumped off the porch, no pad, no pen, yeah, all I really had was a stick on my hip (Yeah)," he rhymes. "Stick on my hip, I put it on him (Yeah), I put it on him and I put it on you (Yeah)/ Matter of fact, I put it on the whole crew (Baow), these n***as big cap, like Dr. Seuss/ Yeah, big MAC back and it fled like a cruise, I be chasin' them racks like duck, duck, goose (Phew, phew)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Lambert Celebrates Queerness in Music Video for 'Holding Out for a Hero'

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital
Related Posts
Key Glock Dresses as a Nun in 'Forgive Me' Visuals

Key Glock Dresses as a Nun in 'Forgive Me' Visuals

Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death

Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death

Key Glock Raps About Feeling 'Lost' After Young Dolph's Death in Tribute Song 'Proud'

Key Glock Raps About Feeling 'Lost' After Young Dolph's Death in Tribute Song 'Proud'

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph by Getting Photo-Realistic Tattoo of Late Rapper

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph by Getting Photo-Realistic Tattoo of Late Rapper

Latest News
Lil Nas X Subtly Hints He's Bisexual After Announcing He Had a Son
  • Jan 10, 2023

Lil Nas X Subtly Hints He's Bisexual After Announcing He Had a Son

Prince Harry Calls Tell-All Book by Princess Diana's Ex-Butler 'Cold Betrayal' of His Mother
  • Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry Calls Tell-All Book by Princess Diana's Ex-Butler 'Cold Betrayal' of His Mother

Anna Kendrick Created Embryos With Ex-Boyfriend Before Their Relationship Turned Toxic
  • Jan 10, 2023

Anna Kendrick Created Embryos With Ex-Boyfriend Before Their Relationship Turned Toxic

Key Glock Unleashes Cinematic 'Spike Lee' Visuals
  • Jan 10, 2023

Key Glock Unleashes Cinematic 'Spike Lee' Visuals

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview
  • Jan 10, 2023

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview

Adam Lambert Celebrates Queerness in Music Video for 'Holding Out for a Hero'
  • Jan 10, 2023

Adam Lambert Celebrates Queerness in Music Video for 'Holding Out for a Hero'

Most Read
Robbie Williams Keen to Return to Glastonbury
Music

Robbie Williams Keen to Return to Glastonbury

Artist of the Week: Ari Lennox

Artist of the Week: Ari Lennox

Lizzo Would Jump at the Chance to Play Flute for Adele

Lizzo Would Jump at the Chance to Play Flute for Adele

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

The Weeknd Celebrates 'Dawn FM' 1-Year Anniversary With 'Is There Someone Else?' Sultry Music Video

The Weeknd Celebrates 'Dawn FM' 1-Year Anniversary With 'Is There Someone Else?' Sultry Music Video

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl

Steve Perry Withdraws Lawsuit Against Journey Bandmates

Steve Perry Withdraws Lawsuit Against Journey Bandmates

Nick Carter Pours His Heart Out in 'Very Emotional' Song About Late Brother Aaron

Nick Carter Pours His Heart Out in 'Very Emotional' Song About Late Brother Aaron

Miley Cyrus Sings New Single That Samples Bruno Mars' Song in Naked Shower Video

Miley Cyrus Sings New Single That Samples Bruno Mars' Song in Naked Shower Video