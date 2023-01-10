Key Glock Unleashes Cinematic 'Spike Lee' Visuals

Music

'Spike Lee' is the latest track off Glock's EP 'PRE5L' to receive a music video treatment as he released 'Forgive Me' visuals back on December 12, 2022.

AceShowbiz - Key Glock has released a new music video for "Spike Lee". In the cinematic visuals, which was released on Monday, January 9, the Memphis emcee shows his love to film while paying homage to the famed filmmaker.

The clip shows Glock playing both actor and director as he adds touch to two of Lee's films, 1998's "He Got Game" and 1989's "Do the Right Thing". On the track, he brags, "I made it off the block, then made a couple million, then got me a spot out there by the white people/Just f**ked around and spilled some Wock' on my wife beater."

"Spike Lee" is the latest track off Glock's EP "PRE5L" to receive a music video treatment. On December 12, 2022, he dropped "Forgive Me" visuals that displays him dressing as a nun while rapping his reflective bars in a church.

"Lord forgive me for my sins, I'm 'bout to kill these f**k n***as once again/ Left, jumped off the porch, no pad, no pen, yeah, all I really had was a stick on my hip (Yeah)," he rhymes. "Stick on my hip, I put it on him (Yeah), I put it on him and I put it on you (Yeah)/ Matter of fact, I put it on the whole crew (Baow), these n***as big cap, like Dr. Seuss/ Yeah, big MAC back and it fled like a cruise, I be chasin' them racks like duck, duck, goose (Phew, phew)."

