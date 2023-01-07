Shakira 'Devastated' Over Ex Gerard Pique's New Girlfriend Zoom Affair

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Waka Waka' singer is 'devastated' after finding out that Clara Chia Marti was spotted hanging out at the home Gerard shared with Shakira back in 2021.

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira has allegedly responded to ex Gerard Pique's alleged affair with his new girlfriend. According to a new report, the "Waka Waka" singer is "devastated" after finding out that Clara Chia Marti was spotted hanging out at the home Gerard shared with Shakira.

An informant claims to PageSix that Shakira is "devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children." A fan previously noted that Clara was featured in a zoom interview that Gerard did from home back in 2021.

At the time, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview. "They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined,” the insider adds.

Shakira and Gerard announced their split in 2022 after 11 years of being together. After living with Gerard in Barcelona, Spain for eight years, it was reported that Shakira and their children are moving back to Miami.

In an Elle digital cover story published last September, Shakira dubbed the split "incredibly difficult." She explained at the time, It's hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation."

In December, the former couple made their child custody agreement official in court. Entering and exiting court separately on Thursday, December 1 flanked by their legal teams, the former couple signed off on the deal in Barcelona after a 12-hour meeting with lawyers.

Following their split in June after 11 years together, they also agreed to sell their £12 million five-storey Barcelona property. After the agreement was formalized, the pair said in a joint statement their children Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, were their main priority.

It read, "Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment."

The pair were in court to ratify the child custody agreement they signed last month, which will see Shakira moving to Miami with their kids. She and the ex-footballer arrived at Barcelona's family court No. 18 separately at around 9.30 A.M., with neither making any statement to reporters outside the building.

You can share this post!