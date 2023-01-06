 

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons
After eight seasons full of drama, the 59-year-old 'Days of Our Lives' alum announces in a statement that she's exiting the long-running Bravo reality TV series.

  Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna is leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". After eight seasons full of drama, the "Melrose Place" alum announced in a statement that she's exiting the long-running Bravo reality TV series.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the 59-year-old star said in a statement on Thursday, January 5. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Bravo also confirmed Lisa's departure on Instagram. "After eight seasons of owning it, Lisa Rinna is departing #RHOBH," the official account for the network wrote in a post.

Former "RHOBH" cast member Lisa Vanderpump seemingly reacted to the news of Lisa's exit on Twitter. "Ding dong," she tweeted, as in "The Wizard of Oz" song "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead".

Lisa Vanderpump's tweet

Lisa Vanderpump apparently reacted to Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' exit.

According to PEOPLE, Lisa's exit arrived after her contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not sign in for another season of "RHOBH".

Lisa first joined the show in its fifth season back in 2014. During her first season, the "Days of Our Lives" alum was infamously involved in one of the show's most memorable fights. She hurled a wine glass at then-costar Kim Richards after the latter alluded that Lisa's husband Harry Hamlin has a secret that Lisa didn't want to get exposed. She has also become known for her "Own it, baby" catchphrase.

In the latest season of the show, Lisa was involved in a beef with Kathy Hilton. She was also booed when appearing at BravoCon 2022, though the Rinna Beauty founder didn't seem to be fazed by the backlash.

"I got booed! It was fabulous," she said back in October. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

"It's a TV show, for God's sake," she shared. "Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that."

