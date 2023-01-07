 

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Having 'Little PTSD' After Suffering Mini-Stroke

Cover Images/BG020/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

In a new interview, the model wife of Justin Bieber also confesses that she was scared to return to her home in Palm Springs where she had her health scare.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Suffering a mini-stroke at such a young age is not a happy experience for Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin). In a new interview, the model claimed she struggled with "a little bit of PTSD" following her health scare.

The 26-year-old shared her story when appearing on "The Run-Through with Vogue" podcast. She said, "To experience something that I had zero control over happening in my body was very scary and very jarring."

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after," the wife of Justin Bieber admitted. "I struggled with a little bit of PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again."

"It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again," she went on elaborating. "I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

Hailey also explained why she didn't feel comfortable talking about her mini-stroke. "The Youtube video that I had made for my Youtube channel was hard for me. It brings back the feelings for me of going through that experience," she noted.

"It gets easier, and easier with time to be able to talk about it," the daughter of Stephen Baldwin further shared. "I'm just really grateful that I was able to have had amazing doctors, and nurses, and people that helped me get to the bottom of what actually happened."

Hailey confessed that she was also scared to return to her home in Palm Springs where she had her health scare. "Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment," she recalled. "But I think the bright side for me is that it led me to find out I had this hole in my heart."

Though she is "just now starting to come out of that kind of fight or flight feeling of being nervous about something bad happening again," Hailey has started to enjoy life more. "I look back at it and it could've been so much worse," she stated.

Hailey was rushed to a hospital in the Palm Springs area in March 2022. "I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," the former catwalk beauty informed her fans at that time.

