Hailey Baldwin 'Doing Well' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clot to Brain

When addressing her recent emergency health scare, the model wife of Justin Bieber thanks 'all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of [her]' during her hospitalization.

Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has been discharged from a hospital. Confirming that she was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain, the model assured her online devotees that she's now "doing well" at home.

The 25-year-old catwalk beauty spoke up about her recent emergency health scare via Instagram Story. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she first penned.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," the wife of Justin Bieber added in the Saturday, March 12 post. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well."

"I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she continued. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

The first to report Hailey's hospitalization was TMZ. According to the publication, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin was admitted to a hospital in the Palm Springs area.

The news arrived after Justin's representative confirmed in late February that the "Yummy" singer had tested positive for COVID-19. Due to his diagnosis, he was forced to postpone his show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a statement released on Instagram, officials of "Justice World Tour" announced, "Due to positive test results within the Justice tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas."

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," it added. "Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."