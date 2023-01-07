 

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel

Cover Images/John Rainford
The BAFTA Award-winning actor is tapped to star in the long-awaited sequel of the Oscar-winning pic which will follow Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul Mescal is set for a duel in the Colosseum. The 26-year-old actor, best known for his roles in "Aftersun" and "Normal People", has reportedly been tapped to star in Ridley Scott's hotly-anticipated sequel for "Gladiator".

The 2000 epic historical drama, which won Best Picture at the 73rd Academy Awards, starred Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is forced to fight as a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. Mescal, however, isn't going to step into the shoes of Crowe as the sequel has been reported to follow Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix's Commodus.

Scott, who directed the first movie, will serve behind the lens for "Gladiator 2" after wrapping up "Napoleon", which stars Phoenix as the French military commander. Back in 2021, the 85-year-old filmmaker said, "I'm already having [the next] 'Gladiator' written now. So when I've done 'Napoleon', 'Gladiator' will be ready to go."

David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on "All The Money In the World" and the duo's upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte movie, is penning the script. Scott will also produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

The first film was co-production between Universal and DreamWorks, and while DreamWorks will not be involved in the sequel, Universal has the right to co-produce again when the movie has been set up.

As for Mescal, he has been earning Oscar buzz for his portrayal of a troubled father in "Aftersun". He also earned a BAFTA Award and Emmy nomination for his role on miniseries "Normal People" (2020). Before picking up the sword, the Irish actor will be seen in Andrew Haigh's "Strangers" opposite Andrew Scott and Claire Foy, as well as Garth Davis' "Foe" with Saoirse Ronan.

