Billy Bush Defended by 'Extra' After Making Lewd Joke About Kendall Jenner

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK TV

After audio clip leaks of the entertainment news host making sexual comments about the model's Halloween costume, Telepictures says it's just a normal process in which the host tries 'different jokes and banter.'

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Bush potentially lands himself in hot water again, six years after he was caught in a hot mic scandal with Donald Trump. The "Extra" host was heard making lewd joke about Kendall Jenner when reporting on her "Toy Story"-themed Halloween costume.

On Friday, February 6, the Daily Beast reported that it had reviewed footage of Bush discussing the model's Halloween costume with production staffers during the October 31 taping of "Extra". He asked about the name of the "Toy Story" character Jenner was dressed up as before joking about the character Woody.

In the 30-second clip, which the Daily Beast published with audio only, the 51-year-old was heard saying, "Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies." The joke was followed by laughter from multiple people.

Following the leak of the audio, "Extra" has defended the host. A representative for Telepictures, the show's production company, said in a statement, "As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show's creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television."

A source echoed the sentiment, telling Page Six, "There was no malicious intent on Bush's part as he was working through material in the show’s normal creative process."

Eventually, Bush's controversial joke did not make the air. While reporting on Jenner's costume, the "Extra" host only went so far as to remark that "it's going to be hard to see 'Toy Story' the same way ever again. Kendall saddled up as the redheaded cowgirl Jessie, complete with a crop top, chaps and denim shorts."

But this isn't the first time Bush was caught in a hot mic scandal. Back in October 2016, just weeks before the presidential election, audio leaked of Bush and Trump engaging in an obscene and sexually charged conversation. While Bush interviewed the then-presidential candidate on the set of "Access Hollywood", the former real estate tycoon lamented his inability to seduce one of Bush's colleagues, later identified as former "Access Hollywood" host Nancy O'Dell.

"I did try and f**k her. She was married," Trump said as Bush could be heard giggling. "I moved on her like a b***h, but I couldn't get there. And she was married... Then all of a sudden I see her, she's now got the big phony tits and everything. She's totally changed her look."

Bush then spotted Trump's "Days of Our Lives" co-star Arianne Zucker, who was there to film the segment alongside Trump. "Sheesh, your girl's hot as s**t!" Bush exclaimed, essentially playing wingman to Trump. "Yes! The Donald has scored! Whoa, my man. You gotta look at her... Give her the thumbs-up. You gotta give the thumbs-up… Oh my God!"

Trump then responded that he could do anything to women in Hollywood, even "grab 'em by the p***y."

While Trump surprisingly survived the scandal and won the 2016 election, Bush was ousted from his job on "Today" and was unable to make a TV comeback until "Extra" hired him in May 2019.

You can share this post!