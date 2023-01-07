Hailey Bieber Savagely Claps Back at Nepotism Claims With 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt

Instagram Celebrity

The term refers to kids who've gotten a leg up in the industry because of their famous parents and served as the inspiration behind New York magazine's viral 'Year of the Nepo Baby' cover story.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) finds a savage way to clap back at nepotism claims. The wife of Justin Bieber doesn't shy away from the controversy as she steps out in a "Nepo Baby" T-shirt.

On Friday, January 6, the 26-year-old supermodel was spotted out and about alone in Los Angeles. She exuded confidence while strutting through the indoor parking lot in the statement-making tee.

Aside from rocking the white crop-top "Nepo Baby" T-shirt that flaunted her svelte abs, Hailey wore baggy jeans which were cinched in with an edgy belt. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin added a pair of glossy Dr. Martens shoes to complete her look. She also slung a black bag over her shoulder and wore her brunette locks down in a sleek and straight style.

"Nepo Baby" refers to children who've gotten a leg up in the entertainment industry because of their famous parents and served as the inspiration behind New York magazine's viral "Year of the Nepo Baby" cover story. The cover featured the faces of A-list celebs, including Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke and Zoe Kravitz, pasted onto the bodies of babies.

A bunch of celebrities have chimed in on the "Nepo Baby" debate. Jamie Lee Curtis, the daughter of late actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, penned a lengthy Instagram post defending her merits and slamming those who "immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever."

Kate Hudson, who's raised by mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, said she believes nepotism happens "way more" outside of Hollywood, in other industries like business. Lily Allen took it a step further by defending fellow children of famous parents, saying, "In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing. We don't care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic."

More recently, Tom Hanks defended his kids. The "Forrest Gump" star, whose son Truman Hanks appears in his latest film "A Man Called Otto", told The Sun, "Look, this is a family business. This is what we've been doing forever."

"It's what all of our kids grew up in," Tom continued. "We have four kids, they are all very creative, they are all involved in some brand of storytelling, and if we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year."

Tom further stressed that "the thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not." He explained, "That's the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end."

In the meantime, Gwyneth Paltrow gave advice to other nepotism babies, saying the label shouldn't "limit" them and urged people not to let others have a "negative impact" on their lives. The Goop founder said, "It shouldn't limit you because what I believe is that nobody in the world, especially somebody who doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make."

