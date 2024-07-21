Jessie J Bravely Opens Up About ADHD and OCD Diagnoses

AceShowbiz - Singer Jessie J revealed she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) three months ago. The 36-year-old "Price Tag" hitmaker opened up about her diagnoses in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing how these conditions have reshaped her perspective on life.

"In telling people a lot of the reaction I got was, 'Yeah I mean we knew that' (which I'm sure some of you are doing right now) and of course I knew to some extent but having a baby has let's say... exposed it a lot more, which was comforting in a way, as it made it feel less heavy and scary," Jessie said, acknowledging the mixed reactions she received.

Jessie J, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, gave birth to her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, last year. She admitted that motherhood has brought her conditions to the forefront, forcing her to confront and manage them more openly.

"It's weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can't avoid it," she wrote, reflecting on the revelations that came with her diagnosis.

The British singer emphasized that ADHD, often viewed negatively, can feel like a "superpower" when approached from the right mindset. "I low key feel like it's a superpower as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right support and people around you that can navigate it with you," Jessie wrote.

Jessie J also found solace in connecting with her fans through social media, offering a shared space for relating and healing. "If there is one thing social media has given me, it's the chance to relate, connect and heal with strangers that have kinds hearts and are going through a similar thing," she shared.

The singer's raw honesty has garnered widespread support from her followers. Many have applauded her courage for speaking out and have shared their own experiences, fostering a community of mutual understanding and validation.

Jessie J concluded her message with an empowering note about self-love and personal growth. "Here's to getting to know yourself even more through life. And loving yourself all the way. Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more wholesome version of ourselves," she wrote.

As Jessie J navigates her journey with ADHD and OCD, her openness serves as an inspiration for many, reminding us all to embrace our unique selves and seek support in our own challenges.