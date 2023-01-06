 

Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time

Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time
Music

The KISS vocalist insists he doesn't really care about being snubbed from Rolling Stone's updated list of best singers of all time which he branded 'skewed.'

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gene Simmons thinks entertainers shouldn't "give a f***" if they are on Rolling Stone magazine's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. The KISS singer, 73, labelled the new league table - updated from the publication's 2008 version - "skewed" after he and Celine Dion were among the performers left out of the rankings.

"It's skewed - but you have to consider who's popular and who's not, but if you really think about it, how good somebody sings may be part and parcel of what they do," he told TMZ.

"For instance, you have Jimi Hendrix - would he make it on American Idol? What about Bob Dylan? Would he make it on American Idol? How well you sing is not the most important thing - do you have style? (is the most important thing)."

  Editors' Pick

Gene also poured scorn on the way magazine lists are turned out, adding, "Somebody sits in a back room and they decide this - nobody asked me. I don't give a f***, really. (Other singers) shouldn't (care either.) If you've got success... accolades and all that... you get that at a concert when fans come up. To be in a poll by a magazine (produced) in a back room, I don't know much that means."

The list has caused outcry since it was published on New Year's day, with Celine Dion fans in uproar she wasn't included.

Aretha Franklin was voted No. 1 on the list, followed by Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce Knowles, Otis Redding, and Al Green. Little Richard and John Lennon were in eleventh and twelfth places, followed by Patsy Cline, Freddie Mercury, Bob Dylan, Prince, Elvis Presley, Celia Cruz, Frank Sinatra, and Marvin Gaye.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed
Related Posts
Gene Simmons Not Afraid of Dying

Gene Simmons Not Afraid of Dying

Gene Simmons Admits He Has No 'Friends'

Gene Simmons Admits He Has No 'Friends'

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Nearly Falls From Floating Platform During Kiss Concert

Gene Simmons Nearly Falls From Floating Platform During Kiss Concert

Latest News
Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Keke Palmer's BF Darius Dalton Unleashes Sweet Ultrasound Photo of Their Unborn Baby
  • Jan 06, 2023

Keke Palmer's BF Darius Dalton Unleashes Sweet Ultrasound Photo of Their Unborn Baby

Jamie Lynn Spears Struggled to Find Her 'Own Identity' as She Grew Up in Britney's Shadow
  • Jan 06, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears Struggled to Find Her 'Own Identity' as She Grew Up in Britney's Shadow

Report: Cher and AE Plan to Elope as Engagement Rumors Are True
  • Jan 06, 2023

Report: Cher and AE Plan to Elope as Engagement Rumors Are True

Prince Harry Wishes He Didn't Watch Wife Meghan Markle's Sex Scenes in 'Suits'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Wishes He Didn't Watch Wife Meghan Markle's Sex Scenes in 'Suits'

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed
  • Jan 06, 2023

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed

Most Read
Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics
Music

Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

System of a Down's Drummer Regrets Not Replacing Vocalist Serj Tankian

System of a Down's Drummer Regrets Not Replacing Vocalist Serj Tankian

Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'

Quavo Bids Farewell to Takeoff in Heartbreaking New Song 'Without You'

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason

Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time

Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time