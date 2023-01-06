Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time

Music

The KISS vocalist insists he doesn't really care about being snubbed from Rolling Stone's updated list of best singers of all time which he branded 'skewed.'

AceShowbiz - Gene Simmons thinks entertainers shouldn't "give a f***" if they are on Rolling Stone magazine's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. The KISS singer, 73, labelled the new league table - updated from the publication's 2008 version - "skewed" after he and Celine Dion were among the performers left out of the rankings.

"It's skewed - but you have to consider who's popular and who's not, but if you really think about it, how good somebody sings may be part and parcel of what they do," he told TMZ.

"For instance, you have Jimi Hendrix - would he make it on American Idol? What about Bob Dylan? Would he make it on American Idol? How well you sing is not the most important thing - do you have style? (is the most important thing)."

Gene also poured scorn on the way magazine lists are turned out, adding, "Somebody sits in a back room and they decide this - nobody asked me. I don't give a f***, really. (Other singers) shouldn't (care either.) If you've got success... accolades and all that... you get that at a concert when fans come up. To be in a poll by a magazine (produced) in a back room, I don't know much that means."

The list has caused outcry since it was published on New Year's day, with Celine Dion fans in uproar she wasn't included.

Aretha Franklin was voted No. 1 on the list, followed by Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce Knowles, Otis Redding, and Al Green. Little Richard and John Lennon were in eleventh and twelfth places, followed by Patsy Cline, Freddie Mercury, Bob Dylan, Prince, Elvis Presley, Celia Cruz, Frank Sinatra, and Marvin Gaye.

