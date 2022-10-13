Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Words are the New York-native raptress is 'ready to end her marriage' after Nicki Minaj's stylist made allegations that her husband 'f**ked' Quavo's ex-girlfriend.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset's marriage is reportedly in crisis. If a new report is to be believed, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress is "divorcing" her husband after rumors speculating that he cheated on her with Saweetie.

Media Take Out reported on Wednesday, October 12 that the 30-year-old New York-born raptress "may be on the verge of ending her marriage." A person close to the couple added that she's planning to divorce him.

Of how Cardi is holding up, the insider said, "Cardi is not doing well. Offset denied the rumor is true, obviously, and I don't know whether Cardi believes him or not. But Cardi is in a bad place. She's humiliated." The so-called source added, "I think Cardi's ready to end her marriage. It's too much."

The cheating rumors first surfaced on August 24 after Nicki Minaj's stylist dropped some shocking, but baseless accusations about Cardi and Offset through Twitter. Khalil claimed that Offset cheated on Cardi with Saweetie and that Cardi also promised to pay off the two bartenders she allegedly attacked at a strip club for sleeping with Offset.

Interestingly, Khalil isn't the only one suggesting that Offset caused Migos' split with his alleged sexual relationship with Saweetie, who is his groupmate Quavo's ex-girlfriend. Blogger Tasha K, who was previously embroiled in a legal case with Cardi, wrote on one of her Instagram posts, "Cardi needs to ask Offset how much P**** did he take at John Walls Party last night? She wasn't there, but he was..Oh and did Saweetie give back the anklet that Offset made for her out of a chain that he had."

A few days after the cheating rumors emerged, Quavo appeared to fuel speculation of Offset and Saweetie's alleged hook-up with a snippet of his and Takeoff's new song "Messy". On the track, lifted off their joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links", Quavo disses an ex who hooked up with someone close to him. "I said 'Caresha please' 'cause she too messy/ B***h f**k my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin'/ You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it, Now s**t got messy," he raps, seemingly also taking a jab at Yung Miami.

Cardi has filed to divorce Offset in the past after rumors surfaced of him cheating with another female rapper. However, the "I Like It" raptress eventually reconciled with her husband.

More recently, fans believed that Cardi already dropped a hint about her intentions. While marking her 30th birthday, Cardi cryptically wrote on Instagram, "Some days you gotta just say F**K IT. So many things are out of our control and instead of spending time worrying about how to fix it or make it better, you gotta just throw ya hands up and say F**K IT." She further added in the post, "[I] let you guys know that sometimes you gotta just roll with the punches and start over TOMORROW!"