 

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark Released on $1M Bond

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark Released on $1M Bond
Instagram/AP Photo
Celebrity

The strip club promoter, who is accused of fatally shooting the Migos star, has posted a $1 million bond after previously asking to get his bond lowered because he couldn't afford it.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - The man accused of killing Takeoff has temporarily gained his freedom back. Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of fatally shooting the Migos member, has been released on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

The 33-year-old popular promoter, who ran a strip club and had a large social media presence, posted his bond on Wednesday, January 4 and has since walked free from jail. Details of his bond conditions are currently unknown.

Patrick was arrested and charged with murder on December 1, one month after Takeoff was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston in Texas after an argument broke over a game of dice. Police confirmed that the 28-year-old rapper was an innocent bystander.

  Editors' Pick

"I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner stated in a news conference. "He was an innocent bystander."

Patrick was pinned down as the man responsible for the shooting after police collected hoards of forensic evidence and dozens of cellphone videos from the night. He was alleged to be trying to flee the country after firing the shots, but his lawyers denied the claim.

A judge initially set his bond at $2 million, but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. The defense team also sought to have his bond reduced to $300,000 because he couldn't afford to get the money, arguing that he was not a flight risk.

Patrick is due to appear in court again in March.

Patrick's release on bond comes after Quavo released a tribute song to his late nephew and Migos bandmate. On the song titled "Without You", he raps, "I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you can take a ride with me/ I miss how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity/ But I know it don't work that way/ Ima see you again some day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Tommie Lee Rips Paula Abdul for Allegedly Stealing Her Sunglasses Design

Related Posts
ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Takeoff Murder Suspect Denies Claim He Tried to Flee Country After Fatal Shooting

Takeoff Murder Suspect Denies Claim He Tried to Flee Country After Fatal Shooting

Takeoff's Suspected Killer Granted $5K to Hire Private Investigator

Takeoff's Suspected Killer Granted $5K to Hire Private Investigator

Takeoff's Suspected Killer Asks for Money to Hire Private Investigator in His Defense

Takeoff's Suspected Killer Asks for Money to Hire Private Investigator in His Defense

Latest News
Kelly Osbourne Subtly Shades Mom Sharon for Publicly Revealing Her Son's Name
  • Jan 05, 2023

Kelly Osbourne Subtly Shades Mom Sharon for Publicly Revealing Her Son's Name

Tommie Lee Rips Paula Abdul for Allegedly Stealing Her Sunglasses Design
  • Jan 05, 2023

Tommie Lee Rips Paula Abdul for Allegedly Stealing Her Sunglasses Design

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark Released on $1M Bond
  • Jan 05, 2023

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark Released on $1M Bond

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners
  • Jan 05, 2023

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues
  • Jan 05, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Dave Bautista Says Playing 'Silly' Drax 'Wasn't All Pleasant'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Dave Bautista Says Playing 'Silly' Drax 'Wasn't All Pleasant'

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row

Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row