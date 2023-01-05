Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark Released on $1M Bond

Instagram/AP Photo Celebrity

The strip club promoter, who is accused of fatally shooting the Migos star, has posted a $1 million bond after previously asking to get his bond lowered because he couldn't afford it.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - The man accused of killing Takeoff has temporarily gained his freedom back. Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of fatally shooting the Migos member, has been released on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

The 33-year-old popular promoter, who ran a strip club and had a large social media presence, posted his bond on Wednesday, January 4 and has since walked free from jail. Details of his bond conditions are currently unknown.

Patrick was arrested and charged with murder on December 1, one month after Takeoff was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston in Texas after an argument broke over a game of dice. Police confirmed that the 28-year-old rapper was an innocent bystander.

"I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner stated in a news conference. "He was an innocent bystander."

Patrick was pinned down as the man responsible for the shooting after police collected hoards of forensic evidence and dozens of cellphone videos from the night. He was alleged to be trying to flee the country after firing the shots, but his lawyers denied the claim.

A judge initially set his bond at $2 million, but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. The defense team also sought to have his bond reduced to $300,000 because he couldn't afford to get the money, arguing that he was not a flight risk.

Patrick is due to appear in court again in March.

Patrick's release on bond comes after Quavo released a tribute song to his late nephew and Migos bandmate. On the song titled "Without You", he raps, "I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you can take a ride with me/ I miss how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity/ But I know it don't work that way/ Ima see you again some day."

You can share this post!