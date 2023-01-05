Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'

Instagram Celebrity

Seven months after the YSL artist's sudden passing at age 24, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner rules that the rapper died of natural causes due to eosinophilia.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - The long-burning question surrounding Lil Keed's death has finally been answered. Seven months after the rapper's sudden passing on May 13, 2022 at age 24, his official cause of death has been revealed.

The rapper, who was signed to Young Thug's YSL Records, is confirmed to have died of natural causes due to eosinophilia, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Eosinophilia is a condition that causes a "higher than normal level of eosinophils" which "are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer," according to the Mayo Clinic.

In Lil Keed's case, the coroner was unable to determine what caused this condition. The coroner's report, however, detailed that the Atlanta native had been sick for four days before he was taken to the hospital on May 13 around 7:30 P.M. local time.

"He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains," the report added. "His brother noted that the decedent's eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle."

Lil Keed suffered a seizure on the way to the hospital "before going unresponsive." He later died at the hospital at 10:14 P.M. that day.

The coroner's report also mentioned his previous medical report, which revealed that Lil Keed was taken to a Georgia hospital last year after suffering a stomach pain. He, however, "left against medical advice and did not seek follow-up care." He additionally had history of frequent alcohol intake and smoking a vape pen.

His family has insisted that he did not use drugs or have any other medical conditions.

Back in December, Lil Keed's mom spoke up to shut down "lies" about her son's cause of death. "7 months after learning about the passing of my son, I've received his official cause of death from the doctors," the grieving mom posted on Instagram without going into detail. "In grieving my son's death, myself and the rest of the family were caused a lot of pain by the lies and rumors spread on the blogs and the internet with false information about Raqhid's passing."

"Today, we've confirmed that Raqhid died from natural causes with no drugs or alcohol found in his system," she added. "I'm still grieving and I'm still mourning from what our family has had to go through the last 7 months and I refuse to let the lies go any further. I'm glad that the truth is finally out and I ask that everyone please be respectful of his family and his legacy. Long Live Keed."

You can share this post!