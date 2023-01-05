Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Instagram Celebrity

The Swedish model makes use of her social media platform to share a photo of her posing topless while talking about the new year and telling her fans she has 'nothing to hide.'

AceShowbiz - Paulina Porizkova wants everyone to embrace aging without getting or feeling old. The Swedish model has shared a photo of her covering her bare breasts with her hands while posing topless.

The 57-year-old model and writer turned to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 4 to share a snapshot of her wearing nothing but her black underwear while looking gracefully out a window. In addition to baring her body in the photo, she bared her heart in the caption.

"The New Year is yawning wide open," she began her heartfelt message. "I'm greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide. I'm finally comfortable in my own skin. I don't need armor when I'm already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they've brought. All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It's what keeps me standing tall and proud - even when undressed."

To keep it from feeling too heavy, Paulina added a few cheeky hashtags about aging, including #betweenjloandbettywhite and #greypride, seemingly to nod to her age falling between Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Betty White, who was 99 at the time of her death.

Paulina often shares encouraging messages to her fans on her platform. When kicking off the new year, the star posted a bare-faced selfie with a message in the same vein as her nearly nude photo. She wrote, "First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son."

"2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past. It ended with the gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it. Sandwiched in between, there was a new life: travel, modeling work as an older woman, and making new friends wherever I went," she continued. "A beautiful and perfect blend of the new and the old."

Paulina then shared her 2023 resolutions. "In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past. To quit trying to live in it for comfort - even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there. The unknown ahead is scary. So scary, that the pain of the past is preferable. This is what I want to conquer next. My fear of the unknown. To boldly go where I have never been before," she penned.

