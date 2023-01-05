 

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The Swedish model makes use of her social media platform to share a photo of her posing topless while talking about the new year and telling her fans she has 'nothing to hide.'

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paulina Porizkova wants everyone to embrace aging without getting or feeling old. The Swedish model has shared a photo of her covering her bare breasts with her hands while posing topless.

The 57-year-old model and writer turned to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 4 to share a snapshot of her wearing nothing but her black underwear while looking gracefully out a window. In addition to baring her body in the photo, she bared her heart in the caption.

"The New Year is yawning wide open," she began her heartfelt message. "I'm greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide. I'm finally comfortable in my own skin. I don't need armor when I'm already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they've brought. All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It's what keeps me standing tall and proud - even when undressed."

To keep it from feeling too heavy, Paulina added a few cheeky hashtags about aging, including #betweenjloandbettywhite and #greypride, seemingly to nod to her age falling between Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Betty White, who was 99 at the time of her death.

  Editors' Pick

Paulina often shares encouraging messages to her fans on her platform. When kicking off the new year, the star posted a bare-faced selfie with a message in the same vein as her nearly nude photo. She wrote, "First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son."

"2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past. It ended with the gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it. Sandwiched in between, there was a new life: travel, modeling work as an older woman, and making new friends wherever I went," she continued. "A beautiful and perfect blend of the new and the old."

Paulina then shared her 2023 resolutions. "In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past. To quit trying to live in it for comfort - even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there. The unknown ahead is scary. So scary, that the pain of the past is preferable. This is what I want to conquer next. My fear of the unknown. To boldly go where I have never been before," she penned.

You can share this post!

You might also like

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors

Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'
Related Posts
Paulina Porizkova Opens Up on 'Traumatic' Incident With Photographer When She's Just 15

Paulina Porizkova Opens Up on 'Traumatic' Incident With Photographer When She's Just 15

Paulina Porizkova Hits Back at Surgeon After She's Told Her Face 'Needs Fixing'

Paulina Porizkova Hits Back at Surgeon After She's Told Her Face 'Needs Fixing'

Paulina Porizkova Posts Nude Photo After Being Accused of Focusing 'Too Much' on Herself

Paulina Porizkova Posts Nude Photo After Being Accused of Focusing 'Too Much' on Herself

Paulina Porizkova Clears Aaron Sorkin From Speculation Caused by Her Betrayal Post

Paulina Porizkova Clears Aaron Sorkin From Speculation Caused by Her Betrayal Post

Latest News
Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
  • Jan 05, 2023

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors
  • Jan 05, 2023

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle
  • Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career
  • Jan 05, 2023

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

Most Read
Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field
Celebrity

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss